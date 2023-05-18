Newswise — Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital scientists and clinicians will present new research at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), June 2nd to June 6th at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. This year’s scientific program will feature more than 2,900 abstracts, covering all major diseases and research areas, including breast, lung, head and neck, gynecological, prostate, and gastric cancers.

This year's meeting will include over 200 sessions, complementing Yale Cancer Center director and Smilow physician-in-chief, Dr. Eric Winer's ASCO presidential theme, “Partnering With Patients: The Cornerstone of Cancer Care and Research.” Dr. Winer, the 2022-2023 ASCO President, will host the 2023 ASCO Meeting opening session and educational sessions in cancer research.

Some of the key presentations from Yale include:

Oral Abstract Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant: IMerge: Results from a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of imetelstat in patients (pts) with heavily transfusion dependent (TD) non-del(5q) lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) relapsed/refractory (R/R) to erythropoiesi. Senior Author: Amer Zeidan, MBBS. June 2 —3:12 PM

Plenary Session: Special Sessions | Central Nervous System Tumors | Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal | Lung Cancer | Hematologic Malignancies: Overall survival analysis from the ADAURA trial of adjuvant osimertinib in patients with resected EGFR‑mutated (EGFRm) stage IB–IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Presenter: Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD. June 4 —3:17 PM

Plenary Session: Special Sessions | Central Nervous System Tumors | Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal | Lung Cancer | Hematologic Malignancies: Panel Question and Answer. Moderator: Eric Winer, MD. June 4 — 3:17 PM

Abstract Discussion: Breast Cancer – Local/Regional/Adjuvant: Are We Splitting HERs? The Highs and Lows. Presenter: David Rimm, MD, PhD. June 4 —5:30 PM

Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer: Racial and ethnic disparities in quality of diagnostic evaluation for uterine cancer among Medicare patients. Speaker: Xiao Xu, PhD, MA. June 5 —2:15 PM

Poster Session: Care Delivery and Regulatory Policy: Trends in new and persistent opioid use in older adults with cancer. Presenter: Henry Soo-Min Park, MD, MPH. June 5 — 2:15 PM

Oral Abstract Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic: An age-specific pooled analysis of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T‑DXd) in patients (pts) with HER2-positive (HER2+) metastatic breast cancer (mBC) from DESTINY-Breast01, -02, and -03. Speaker: Ian Krop, MD, PhD. June 5 —2:30 PM

A full list of Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital presenters at ASCO and schedule of events can be found here.