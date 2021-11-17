Our News on Newswise
Metrix, an ASME Company, Acquires AdditiveManufacturing.com
Metrix Connect LLC has acquired and completely redesigned AdditiveManufacturing.com, continuing its mission to serve the AM community with resources and content.
17-Nov-2021 8:55 AM EST
ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation
The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries.
13-Sep-2021 12:00 PM EDT
Leveraging Modeling and Simulation in Medicine at VisualizeMED
ASME’s VisualizeMED: Modeling and Simulation in Medicine will take place on April 14-15, 2021. This two-day virtual event is enabling the transformation of modeling and simulation in medicine by bringing together industry experts of technology and...
9-Mar-2021 12:30 PM EST
Innovators in Sustainable Development Honored by ASME
The Fourth Annual Impact.Engineered Awards Recognize the World’s ‘Pragmatic Optimists’ Improving Life in Underserved Communities
9-Dec-2020 3:15 PM EST
Mechanical Engineering® Magazine Announces Winners of 2020 Emerging Technology Awards
Focus on Innovative Technologies in Response to COVID-19
30-Nov-2020 8:05 PM EST
Patient Impact and Market Trends in Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing for Medical Devices
27-Oct-2020 4:35 PM EDT
Engineering - A Career that Pays
Salaries for engineers rose in 2013 amid the growing global demand for technology services across industry sectors, according to a survey.
29-Jan-2014 11:35 AM EST
STEM Education and 3D Printing Focus of Engineers Meeting in San Diego
A STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education program and a forum on advanced manufacturing – exploring the powerful impact of 3D printing on product design and fabrication – will be among the highlights of the 2013 American...
12-Nov-2013 8:05 AM EST
