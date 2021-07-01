Our News on Newswise
New Chatbot Can Explain Apps and Show You How They Access Hardware or Data
Researchers at Aalto University have harnessed the power of chatbots to help designers and developers develop new apps and allow end users to find information on the apps on their devices. The chatbot ‘Hey GUI’ can answer questions by showing...
1-Jul-2021
Aalto University joins Swedish WASP research program on AI and autonomous systems
Finland's Aalto University begins collaboration with Swedish universities in the Wallenberg Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP)
30-Jun-2021
How should governments offer subsidies for clean-energy heating?
Many countries are already looking to adopt clean heating solutions more widely, with the International Energy Agency projecting that by 2045 nearly half of global heating will be done with heat pumps. A new study from Aalto University assesses the...
16-Jun-2021
The Human Ear Detects Half a Millisecond Delay in Sound
Acoustics researchers at Aalto University, in collaboration with professional monitoring loudspeaker manufacturer Genelec, have investigated just how small of a variation in sound delay the human ear can detect in the most sensitive frequency range...
14-Jun-2021
Trees, Plants and Soil Could Help Cities Cut Their Carbon Footprints — When Used Smartly
Carbon footprint declarations are used in construction to ease product selection for low carbon building, but these standards don’t yet exist for green elements like soil, bushes and plants. A new study led by Aalto University is the first to map...
14-Jun-2021
Improved method for generating synthetic data solves major privacy issues in research
Researchers at the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence have developed a machine learning-based method that produces synthetic data, making it possible for researchers to share even sensitive data with one other without privacy concerns.
7-Jun-2021
Covid-19 vaccines also protect unvaccinated family members
Researchers at the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics have found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines protect both vaccinated individuals and their unvaccinated adult household members against SARS-CoV-2 infections. The study,...
7-Jun-2021
Anyone can get super-hearing
Humans can observe what and where something happens around them with their hearing, as long as sound frequencies lie between 20 Hz and 20 000 Hz. Researchers at Aalto University have now developed a new audio technique that enables people to also...
2-Jun-2021
Experts from 2020’s happiest country available to comment on this year’s World Happiness Report
18-Mar-2021
Expert available to comment on how crises like droughts and COVID-19 can disrupt food supply chains and make food crop prices skyrocket
4-Feb-2021
Finnish expert available to comment on how Finland has succeeded in its COVID-driven transition to remote work: over 86% of knowledge-workers still happy with working from home
17-Dec-2020