Newswise: chatpot003.jpg

New Chatbot Can Explain Apps and Show You How They Access Hardware or Data

Researchers at Aalto University have harnessed the power of chatbots to help designers and developers develop new apps and allow end users to find information on the apps on their devices. The chatbot ‘Hey GUI’ can answer questions by showing...
1-Jul-2021

Aalto University joins Swedish WASP research program on AI and autonomous systems

Finland's Aalto University begins collaboration with Swedish universities in the Wallenberg Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP)
30-Jun-2021

How should governments offer subsidies for clean-energy heating?

Many countries are already looking to adopt clean heating solutions more widely, with the International Energy Agency projecting that by 2045 nearly half of global heating will be done with heat pumps. A new study from Aalto University assesses the...
16-Jun-2021

Newswise: Aalto_University_Anechoic_Chambers_at_Acoustics_Labs_photo_Mikko_Raskinen.jpg

The Human Ear Detects Half a Millisecond Delay in Sound

Acoustics researchers at Aalto University, in collaboration with professional monitoring loudspeaker manufacturer Genelec, have investigated just how small of a variation in sound delay the human ear can detect in the most sensitive frequency range...
14-Jun-2021

Trees, Plants and Soil Could Help Cities Cut Their Carbon Footprints — When Used Smartly

Carbon footprint declarations are used in construction to ease product selection for low carbon building, but these standards don’t yet exist for green elements like soil, bushes and plants. A new study led by Aalto University is the first to map...
14-Jun-2021

Improved method for generating synthetic data solves major privacy issues in research

Researchers at the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence have developed a machine learning-based method that produces synthetic data, making it possible for researchers to share even sensitive data with one other without privacy concerns.
7-Jun-2021

Covid-19 vaccines also protect unvaccinated family members

Researchers at the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics have found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines protect both vaccinated individuals and their unvaccinated adult household members against SARS-CoV-2 infections. The study,...
7-Jun-2021

Newswise: superkuulo_kuva1.png

Anyone can get super-hearing

Humans can observe what and where something happens around them with their hearing, as long as sound frequencies lie between 20 Hz and 20 000 Hz. Researchers at Aalto University have now developed a new audio technique that enables people to also...
2-Jun-2021


