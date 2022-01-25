Our News on Newswise
Keep COVID-19 Precautions, Along with Romance, on Your Radar on Valentine’s Day
Five suggestions from ACAAI to keep love and passion top of mind, while also steering a course to help loved ones control allergy or asthma symptoms.
25-Jan-2022 7:00 AM EST
Keeping Allergy and Asthma Symptoms Under Control in the New Year
Making small, manageable adjustments is a great start to getting on a healthier path and seeing improvements in controlling allergy and asthma flares.
17-Dec-2021 11:05 AM EST
Better Identification of Sesame in Food Packaging Needed to Avoid Anaphylaxis
A new study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology found that among those who self-reported an allergic reaction to sesame, more than 56% of products which contained sesame did not declare sesame on the label.
15-Dec-2021 9:45 AM EST
How to Plan a Holiday Season Free of COVID, Allergies and Asthma
With a bit of preparation ahead of your holiday events, you can make sure everyone is safe from allergy and asthma flares, in addition to possible COVID-19 exposure.
23-Nov-2021 9:45 AM EST
Mark Corbett es designado como presidente del ACAAI
El alergista Mark Corbett, MD, de Louisville, KY, fue designado como presidente del Colegio Americano de Alergia, Asma e Inmunología (ACAAI) en la Reunión científica anual del ACAAI el 8 de noviembre en Nueva Orleans.
1-Nov-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Mark Corbett Installed as ACAAI President
Allergist Mark Corbett, MD, of Louisville, KY, was installed as president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology at the ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting on November 8 in New Orleans.
1-Nov-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Las posibles reacciones alérgicas a la vacuna contra la COVID-19 no deben significar no ponerse la vacuna
Dos nuevos estudios que se presentan en la Reunión científica anual del ACAAI de este año muestran que la mayoría de las personas que piensan que tendrán una reacción alérgica, o que creen que han tenido una respuesta alérgica a la primera...
1-Nov-2021 8:00 AM EDT
La mayoría de personas jóvenes con asma no han recibido una preparación para su transición a la atención del asma en la edad adulta
Un nuevo estudio que se presenta en la Reunión científica anual del ACAAI de este año revela que la mayoría de los adultos encuestados no recibió preparación suficiente para su transición de parte de sus proveedores de la salud de asma...
1-Nov-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Does More Pollen Mean Worse Allergy Symptoms? Probably
Climate change has made pollen season longer and worse throughout North America - bad news for those who suffer with nasal allergies.
14-Apr-2021 8:00 AM EDT
ACAAI COVID-19 Task Force Members available to discuss allergic reactions to mRNA vaccines
22-Dec-2020 12:50 PM EST
Experts Urge Those with Asthma to Take Extra Care as Wildfires Burn in Western U.S.
As wildfires continue to burn across western U.S. states, those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma need to be alert to the effects of smoke on their breathing.
15-Sep-2020 1:10 PM EDT
Telemedicine expert Tania Elliott, MD, available for interviews to discuss how to conduct telemedicine appointments
6-Apr-2020 10:45 AM EDT
Infectious disease/international travel expert available to speak on Coronavirus
29-Jan-2020 10:45 AM EST
Get Ready for Fall Allergies Because They’re Headed Your Way
You may not want to think about fall allergies, but if you start planning now, your allergy symptoms will likely be much less severe, and you’ll be able to enjoy the beauty the fall season brings.
14-Aug-2018 2:05 PM EDT
Looking for an Asthma Expert to Discuss Today's CDC Report on the Decline of Asthma Attacks in Children?
6-Feb-2018 12:05 PM EST
Expert Allergist Available to Advise Those with Asthma on Complications Caused by the Flu
