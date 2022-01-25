Arlington Heights, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Valentines Day 611760460.jpg

Keep COVID-19 Precautions, Along with Romance, on Your Radar on Valentine’s Day

Five suggestions from ACAAI to keep love and passion top of mind, while also steering a course to help loved ones control allergy or asthma symptoms.
25-Jan-2022 7:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: new-years1-300x300.jpg

Keeping Allergy and Asthma Symptoms Under Control in the New Year

Making small, manageable adjustments is a great start to getting on a healthier path and seeing improvements in controlling allergy and asthma flares.
17-Dec-2021 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61b9fbbc1feff_Sesame - iStock-471625644.jpg

Better Identification of Sesame in Food Packaging Needed to Avoid Anaphylaxis

A new study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology found that among those who self-reported an allergic reaction to sesame, more than 56% of products which contained sesame did not declare sesame on the label.
15-Dec-2021 9:45 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: fall-dinner-1200x800-1-300x300.jpg

How to Plan a Holiday Season Free of COVID, Allergies and Asthma

With a bit of preparation ahead of your holiday events, you can make sure everyone is safe from allergy and asthma flares, in addition to possible COVID-19 exposure.
23-Nov-2021 9:45 AM EST Add to Favorites

Mark Corbett es designado como presidente del ACAAI

El alergista Mark Corbett, MD, de Louisville, KY, fue designado como presidente del Colegio Americano de Alergia, Asma e Inmunología (ACAAI) en la Reunión científica anual del ACAAI el 8 de noviembre en Nueva Orleans.
1-Nov-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Mark Corbett Installed as ACAAI President

Allergist Mark Corbett, MD, of Louisville, KY, was installed as president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology at the ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting on November 8 in New Orleans.
1-Nov-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Las posibles reacciones alérgicas a la vacuna contra la COVID-19 no deben significar no ponerse la vacuna

Dos nuevos estudios que se presentan en la Reunión científica anual del ACAAI de este año muestran que la mayoría de las personas que piensan que tendrán una reacción alérgica, o que creen que han tenido una respuesta alérgica a la primera...
1-Nov-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

La mayoría de personas jóvenes con asma no han recibido una preparación para su transición a la atención del asma en la edad adulta

Un nuevo estudio que se presenta en la Reunión científica anual del ACAAI de este año revela que la mayoría de los adultos encuestados no recibió preparación suficiente para su transición de parte de sus proveedores de la salud de asma...
1-Nov-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: Pollen-re-sized.jpg

Does More Pollen Mean Worse Allergy Symptoms? Probably

Climate change has made pollen season longer and worse throughout North America - bad news for those who suffer with nasal allergies.
14-Apr-2021 8:00 AM EDT

Newswise: neeraj.jpg

ACAAI COVID-19 Task Force Members available to discuss allergic reactions to mRNA vaccines

22-Dec-2020 12:50 PM EST

Newswise: AsthmaSymptoms_0-300x300.jpg

Experts Urge Those with Asthma to Take Extra Care as Wildfires Burn in Western U.S.

As wildfires continue to burn across western U.S. states, those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma need to be alert to the effects of smoke on their breathing.
15-Sep-2020 1:10 PM EDT

Newswise: cqx48wqczt5rymsfhohk.jpg

Telemedicine expert Tania Elliott, MD, available for interviews to discuss how to conduct telemedicine appointments

6-Apr-2020 10:45 AM EDT

Infectious disease/international travel expert available to speak on Coronavirus

29-Jan-2020 10:45 AM EST

Newswise: seasonal-allergies.jpg

Get Ready for Fall Allergies Because They’re Headed Your Way

You may not want to think about fall allergies, but if you start planning now, your allergy symptoms will likely be much less severe, and you’ll be able to enjoy the beauty the fall season brings.
14-Aug-2018 2:05 PM EDT

Newswise: ChippsApril2014.jpg

Looking for an Asthma Expert to Discuss Today's CDC Report on the Decline of Asthma Attacks in Children?

6-Feb-2018 12:05 PM EST

Newswise: ChippsApril2014.jpg

Expert Allergist Available to Advise Those with Asthma on Complications Caused by the Flu

19-Jan-2018 1:05 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. The College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit www.AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org.

Contacts

Hollis Heavenrich-Jones
Director of Public Relations
asthma allergy medicine

 HollisHeavenrich-Jones@acaai.org

847-725-2277

Gina Steiner
Communications Director

 ginasteiner@acaai.org

847-725-2285

Kari Castor
Website/Publications Manager

 karicastor@execadmin.com

847-427-1200, ext. 256

Amy Romanelli
Member Communications Manager

 amyromanelli@acaai.org

847-725-2266
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.32693