• Results from a study from France suggest that both individual and herd vaccine-induced immunity protect against severe forms of COVID-19 in patients on dialysis. • A U.S. study found that antibody responses following COVID-19 vaccination wane...

• Several factors not included in prior prediction models were important for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease prediction among patients with chronic kidney disease. • Adding these factors could aid clinicians and patients with decisions...

• Among veterans with acute kidney injury (AKI) at some point between 2008 to 2017, 6% died in-hospital and 28% died within 1 year. In contrast, in-hospital and one-year mortality was 0.8% and 14%, respectively, among non-AKI...

• Interviews of adults with chronic kidney disease and their caregivers who had previously been involved in kidney disease–related research identified various factors that supported their involvement or created challenges to participation.

• At the start of a study of older adults with advanced kidney disease, women had lower average physical and mental health-related quality-of-life scores compared with men. • Over time, however, both physical and mental scores declined...

• In an analysis of data from a recent clinical trial, researchers found that removing a race-based adjustment in the estimation of individuals’ kidney function had a small but potentially important impact on the inclusion of participants, with...

Survey results indicate that there’s a global shortage of dietitians to provide kidney nutrition care, and many patients with kidney disease who need nutritional interventions either do not receive them or receive suboptimal therapy with...

Kidney transplants from deceased donors function for a median of 10 to 15 years. New research indicates that when a kidney transplant fails, retransplantation may offer better survival patients compared with undergoing dialysis.

