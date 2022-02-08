Our News on Newswise
New data on the effects of COVID-19 vaccination in patients on dialysis
• Results from a study from France suggest that both individual and herd vaccine-induced immunity protect against severe forms of COVID-19 in patients on dialysis.
• A U.S. study found that antibody responses following COVID-19 vaccination wane...
Improving models to predict cardiovascular disease in individuals with kidney dysfunction
• Several factors not included in prior prediction models were important for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease prediction among patients with chronic kidney disease.
• Adding these factors could aid clinicians and patients with decisions...
Study reveals high death rates associated with acute kidney injury in hospitalized veterans
• Among veterans with acute kidney injury (AKI) at some point between 2008 to 2017, 6% died in-hospital and 28% died within 1 year. In contrast, in-hospital and one-year mortality was 0.8% and 14%, respectively, among non-AKI...
Patient and caregiver experiences and attitudes about their involvement in kidney disease research
• Interviews of adults with chronic kidney disease and their caregivers who had previously been involved in kidney disease–related research identified various factors that supported their involvement or created challenges to participation.
Health-related quality-of-life differences in men and women with advanced kidney disease
• At the start of a study of older adults with advanced kidney disease, women had lower average physical and mental health-related quality-of-life scores compared with men.
• Over time, however, both physical and mental scores declined...
How would eliminating race-based adjustments in estimates of kidney function impact clinical trials?
• In an analysis of data from a recent clinical trial, researchers found that removing a race-based adjustment in the estimation of individuals’ kidney function had a small but potentially important impact on the inclusion of participants, with...
Study reveals limited global availability of nutrition-related care for patients with kidney disease
Survey results indicate that there’s a global shortage of dietitians to provide kidney nutrition care, and many patients with kidney disease who need nutritional interventions either do not receive them or receive suboptimal therapy with...
When a kidney transplant fails, retransplantation may offer better survival over dialysis
Kidney transplants from deceased donors function for a median of 10 to 15 years. New research indicates that when a kidney transplant fails, retransplantation may offer better survival patients compared with undergoing dialysis.
American Society of Nephrology President and ASN Director of Policy and Government Affairs Comment on Trump Administration’s Overhaul of Kidney Care
10-Jul-2019 9:00 AM EDT
ASN Policy Expert and HIV Patient Advocate Available for Comment on Anticipated Passage of Hope ACT Today
