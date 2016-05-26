The renowned U.S. National Toxicology Program finds the same rare cancers of the brain and heart that occur more often in heavy cellphone users are also increased in experimental animals. This preliminary report should ring alarm bells around the...

Children and fetuses are the most at risk from neurological and biological damage that results from microwave radiation emitted by wireless devices, due to the higher rate of absorption of microwave radiation by children than by adults.

More suited to a sci-fi flick than reality, a startling epidemic of young people with smartphone-addled brains is on the rise and the long-term consequences might be far worse than you or I could imagine. Reporting that one in five students are...

What parents need to know about gifting iPads/tablets or cell phones for children.

A scholarly article on cell phone safety to be published online October 17 in the journal Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine reports the finding that cell phones used in the shirt or pants pocket exceed FCC exposure guidelines and that children...

New studies carried out by scientists in Turkey, Russia and Israel, have investigated a variety of biological effects triggered by cell phones. Two years after false accusations against scientists who described DNA breaks, now the recent results...

Lack of brain tumor epidemic does not prove safety of cell phones; warning labels needed.

