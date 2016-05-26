Our News on Newswise
Long-Awaited National U.S. Study Finds Increased Cancer from Cell Phones
The renowned U.S. National Toxicology Program finds the same rare cancers of the brain and heart that occur more often in heavy cellphone users are also increased in experimental animals. This preliminary report should ring alarm bells around the...
26-May-2016 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Scholarly Article Declares Wireless Devices a Safety Risk for Children
Children and fetuses are the most at risk from neurological and biological damage that results from microwave radiation emitted by wireless devices, due to the higher rate of absorption of microwave radiation by children than by adults.
5-Aug-2014 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Beware of the Digital Zombies
More suited to a sci-fi flick than reality, a startling epidemic of young people with smartphone-addled brains is on the rise and the long-term consequences might be far worse than you or I could imagine. Reporting that one in five students are...
29-Jul-2013 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Ho, Ho, No! Why iPads And iPhones Are Not Kids’ Toys
What parents need to know about gifting iPads/tablets or cell phones for children.
22-Nov-2011 3:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
New Study Shows Cellphones Exceed FCC Exposure Limits by As Much as Double for Children
A scholarly article on cell phone safety to be published online October 17 in the journal Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine reports the finding that cell phones used in the shirt or pants pocket exceed FCC exposure guidelines and that children...
12-Oct-2011 4:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Studies Reveal Stunning Evidence that Cell Phone Radiation Damages DNA, Brain and Sperm
New studies carried out by scientists in Turkey, Russia and Israel, have investigated a variety of biological effects triggered by cell phones. Two years after false accusations against scientists who described DNA breaks, now the recent results...
18-May-2011 10:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Environmental Health Trust Experts Warn That Cell Phone Radiation Excites the Brain of Healthy Adults
Lack of brain tumor epidemic does not prove safety of cell phones; warning labels needed.
22-Feb-2011 10:30 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News