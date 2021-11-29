New Brunswick, NJ USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Climate action can lessen poverty and inequality worldwide

According to a Rutgers study, if all countries adopted the same tax on carbon emissions and returned the revenues to their citizens, it is possible to keep the global temperature from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius while also benefiting...
29-Nov-2021 11:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Rutgers and NYU Receive Federal Grant for New Center for Asian Health Promotion and Equity

Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, in close collaboration with New York University, has received $11.6 million in funding from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to develop the...
5-Oct-2021 10:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Smartphone Sensor Data Has Potential to Detect Cannabis Intoxication

New report published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence demonstrates how phone sensor data, such as GPS, can be used to detect cannabis intoxication in young adults.
27-Sep-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Rutgers Institute for Health Receives $10M to Study Health and Well-Being in New Jersey

The Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research has received $10 million in funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Rutgers University to support the New Jersey Population Health Cohort study – the largest study...
2-Dec-2020 2:20 PM EST Add to Favorites

Family relationships impact cognitive health of older Chinese immigrants

A study by researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research provides new evidence of the impact of family relationships on the cognitive health of older Chinese immigrants in the United States.
21-Jul-2020 1:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Rutgers Institute for Health Names Mariana Figueiro Director for New Center for Healthy Aging

Mariana Figueiro, director of the Lighting Research Center, joins the Rutgers University community on Sept. 1 to lead two new programs focused on aging and on sleep and circadian research.
1-Jul-2020 1:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Rutgers researchers develop tool to predict self-neglect in older Chinese adults

Researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research have developed a new assessment tool that could help predict whether older Chinese adults will experience self-neglect.
7-May-2020 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

New Tool Could Help Families Check on Older Loved Ones Over the Holidays

A new study shows a tool developed by Rutgers University’s Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research is able to accurately predict whether older adults living in the community might be neglecting themselves.
19-Dec-2019 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Rutgers expert available for comment on heart health and psychology during American Heart Month

31-Jan-2022 8:00 AM EST

Rutgers expert available for comment on self-harm and suicidal behaviors

14-Oct-2021 8:00 AM EDT

Rutgers expert available: World Alzheimer's Day

21-Sep-2021 9:00 AM EDT

Rutgers expert available to discuss new coronavirus strains

21-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST

Rutgers health policy expert available to discuss upcoming Supreme Court decision on ACA

5-Nov-2020 11:55 AM EST

The Future of Precision Medicine

Precision medicine is a rapidly growing approach to health care that focuses on finding treatments and interventions that work for people based on their genetic makeup, rather than their symptoms. Zeeshan Ahmed, director of the new Ahmed Lab at...
8-Oct-2020 12:25 PM EDT

Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Concerning Trends of Suicidal Behavior Before and During COVID-19

15-Sep-2020 5:25 PM EDT

Rutgers Expert Available to Comment on COVID-19 Neurological Effects

10-Jul-2020 7:10 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research advances health and well-being through meaningful, rigorous and impactful research in the critical areas of behavioral health, health services, health disparities, health policy, health economics, pharmacoepidemiology, and aging research.

Since its 1985 founding, the Institute has become nationally renowned for interdisciplinary and translational research. The Institute's 57,000 square foot facilities are home to six members elected to the National Academy of Medicine and 150 members representing over 30 schools, institutes, and units with adjunct members from 29 national and international universities

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Natalie Tuseth
Administrative Coordinator

 ntuseth@ifh.rutgers.edu

(848) 932-8413

Jenny Noonan
Senior Editor/Media Specialist

jnoonan@ifh.rutgers.edu

8489326636

Nicole Swenarton
Director, Communications

 nswenarton@ifh.rutgers.edu

7322846326

Nicole Swenarton
Senior Editor/Media Specialist

cozucem@gmail.com

7322846326

Nicole Swenarton
Senior Editor/Media Specialist

hemptodaynews@gmail.com

7322846326
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.21493