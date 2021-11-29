According to a Rutgers study, if all countries adopted the same tax on carbon emissions and returned the revenues to their citizens, it is possible to keep the global temperature from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius while also benefiting...

Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, in close collaboration with New York University, has received $11.6 million in funding from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to develop the...

New report published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence demonstrates how phone sensor data, such as GPS, can be used to detect cannabis intoxication in young adults.

The Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research has received $10 million in funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Rutgers University to support the New Jersey Population Health Cohort study – the largest study...

A study by researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research provides new evidence of the impact of family relationships on the cognitive health of older Chinese immigrants in the United States.

Mariana Figueiro, director of the Lighting Research Center, joins the Rutgers University community on Sept. 1 to lead two new programs focused on aging and on sleep and circadian research.

Researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research have developed a new assessment tool that could help predict whether older Chinese adults will experience self-neglect.

A new study shows a tool developed by Rutgers University’s Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research is able to accurately predict whether older adults living in the community might be neglecting themselves.

