Our News on Newswise
Climate action can lessen poverty and inequality worldwide
According to a Rutgers study, if all countries adopted the same tax on carbon emissions and returned the revenues to their citizens, it is possible to keep the global temperature from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius while also benefiting...
29-Nov-2021 11:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Rutgers and NYU Receive Federal Grant for New Center for Asian Health Promotion and Equity
Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, in close collaboration with New York University, has received $11.6 million in funding from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to develop the...
5-Oct-2021 10:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Smartphone Sensor Data Has Potential to Detect Cannabis Intoxication
New report published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence demonstrates how phone sensor data, such as GPS, can be used to detect cannabis intoxication in young adults.
27-Sep-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Rutgers Institute for Health Receives $10M to Study Health and Well-Being in New Jersey
The Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research has received $10 million in funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Rutgers University to support the New Jersey Population Health Cohort study – the largest study...
2-Dec-2020 2:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
Family relationships impact cognitive health of older Chinese immigrants
A study by researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research provides new evidence of the impact of family relationships on the cognitive health of older Chinese immigrants in the United States.
21-Jul-2020 1:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Rutgers Institute for Health Names Mariana Figueiro Director for New Center for Healthy Aging
Mariana Figueiro, director of the Lighting Research Center, joins the Rutgers University community on Sept. 1 to lead two new programs focused on aging and on sleep and circadian research.
1-Jul-2020 1:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Rutgers researchers develop tool to predict self-neglect in older Chinese adults
Researchers at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research have developed a new assessment tool that could help predict whether older Chinese adults will experience self-neglect.
7-May-2020 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Tool Could Help Families Check on Older Loved Ones Over the Holidays
A new study shows a tool developed by Rutgers University’s Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research is able to accurately predict whether older adults living in the community might be neglecting themselves.
19-Dec-2019 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Rutgers expert available for comment on heart health and psychology during American Heart Month
31-Jan-2022 8:00 AM EST
Rutgers expert available for comment on self-harm and suicidal behaviors
14-Oct-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Rutgers expert available: World Alzheimer's Day
21-Sep-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Rutgers expert available to discuss new coronavirus strains
21-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
Rutgers health policy expert available to discuss upcoming Supreme Court decision on ACA
5-Nov-2020 11:55 AM EST
The Future of Precision Medicine
Precision medicine is a rapidly growing approach to health care that focuses on finding treatments and interventions that work for people based on their genetic makeup, rather than their symptoms.
Zeeshan Ahmed, director of the new Ahmed Lab at...
8-Oct-2020 12:25 PM EDT
Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Concerning Trends of Suicidal Behavior Before and During COVID-19
15-Sep-2020 5:25 PM EDT
Rutgers Expert Available to Comment on COVID-19 Neurological Effects
10-Jul-2020 7:10 AM EDTSee All Experts