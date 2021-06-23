Murfreesboro, TN USA

"Supreme Court Backs Cursing Cheerleader, But It's a Narrow Ruling," Explains @KenPaulson1, Director of @FreeSpeechMTSU.

The Court's 8-1 ruling in favor of a disgruntled high school cheerleader had the potential to either expand the free-rights of public school students or limit them. It did neither.
@FreeSpeechCenter director @KenPaulson1 explains why @SunshineWeek is more important than ever

The need to fight for government transparency is reaffirmed each year during SunshineWeek, a national awareness event overseen by the News Leaders Association
@FreeSpeechMTSU director @KenPaulson1 reflects on @ImLarryFlynt's outrageous, abrasive and effective defense of free speech

Larry Flynt, the founder and publisher of Hustler magazine who died Wednesday, was particularly prominent in his assertion of First Amendment rights. From the very beginning of his career as a pornographer, Flynt enlisted legal support to stay in...
First Amendment not at heart of impeachment trial

@FreeSpeechMTSU director @kenpaulson1 says 1st Amendment can make for lofty arguments, but it’s not at the heart of Trump impeachment.
MTSU Free Speech Center’s new First Amendment report offers ‘creative ways’ to reach college students

"Learning About Liberty: Facilitating First Amendment Engagement Among American University Students" is a new report by the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University that finds that college students don’t know much about their First...
Trump and the Remaining Days. @MTSU Constitutional Expert John Vile Lays Out the Options.

After two months during which President Trump has unsuccessfully contested the last presidential election, the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building by his supporters has raised new questions about what to expect in the remaining few days.
@MTSU @1stAmendmentCtr @KenPaulson1: When Barricades fell, so did #FirstAmendment protection

When Barricades fell, so did First Amendment protection
MTSU researcher-led study: Instructors need to address compatibility of religion, science while teaching evolution

Study suggests that a difference in culture and beliefs between science instructors and students may inadvertently lead to low acceptance of evolution among minority students — particularly Black students — in biology.
