"Supreme Court Backs Cursing Cheerleader, But It's a Narrow Ruling," Explains @KenPaulson1, Director of @FreeSpeechMTSU.
The Court's 8-1 ruling in favor of a disgruntled high school cheerleader had the potential to either expand the free-rights of public school students or limit them.
It did neither.
23-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT
@FreeSpeechCenter director @KenPaulson1 explains why @SunshineWeek is more important than ever
The need to fight for government transparency is reaffirmed each year during SunshineWeek, a national awareness event overseen by the News Leaders Association
16-Mar-2021 8:20 AM EDT
@FreeSpeechMTSU director @KenPaulson1 reflects on @ImLarryFlynt's outrageous, abrasive and effective defense of free speech
Larry Flynt, the founder and publisher of Hustler magazine who died Wednesday, was particularly prominent in his assertion of First Amendment rights. From the very beginning of his career as a pornographer, Flynt enlisted legal support to stay in...
12-Feb-2021 11:40 AM EST
First Amendment not at heart of impeachment trial
@FreeSpeechMTSU director @kenpaulson1 says 1st Amendment can make for lofty arguments, but it’s not at the heart of Trump impeachment.
5-Feb-2021 11:05 AM EST
MTSU Free Speech Center’s new First Amendment report offers ‘creative ways’ to reach college students
"Learning About Liberty: Facilitating First Amendment Engagement Among American University Students" is a new report by the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University that finds that college students don’t know much about their First...
4-Feb-2021 3:50 PM EST
Trump and the Remaining Days. @MTSU Constitutional Expert John Vile Lays Out the Options.
After two months during which President Trump has unsuccessfully contested the last presidential election, the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building by his supporters has raised new questions about what to expect in the remaining few days.
12-Jan-2021 8:35 AM EST
@MTSU @1stAmendmentCtr @KenPaulson1: When Barricades fell, so did #FirstAmendment protection
6-Jan-2021 6:05 PM EST
MTSU researcher-led study: Instructors need to address compatibility of religion, science while teaching evolution
Study suggests that a difference in culture and beliefs between science instructors and students may inadvertently lead to low acceptance of evolution among minority students — particularly Black students — in biology.
24-Nov-2020 4:35 PM EST
@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct
18-Jun-2021 5:00 PM EDT
Constitutional expert John Vile available to comment on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org and state laws banning pre-viability abortions.
19-May-2021 10:05 AM EDT
From Snapchat to the Supreme Court: @KenPaulson1 is available to comment on Mahony Area School District v. B.L.
27-Apr-2021 3:45 PM EDT
@DrKatieFoss available for interviews on @POTUS plan to order 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson.
11-Mar-2021 1:15 PM EST
Constitutional expert John Vile available to comment on Trump legal team's argument that the Senate “lacks jurisdiction” to try a former president.
10-Feb-2021 12:45 PM EST
Constitutional Scholar John Vile available to explain the Power & Restrictions of the Presidential Pardon
19-Jan-2021 8:10 AM EST
@FreeSpeechMTSU director @KenPaulson1 reminds that 1st Amendment doesn’t say @Twitter & @Facebook shall make no rules.
13-Jan-2021 10:25 AM EST
"Encyclopedia of Constitutional Amendments, Proposed Amendments, & Amending Issues” author John Vile provides 25th Amendment expertise
8-Jan-2021 8:15 AM ESTSee All Experts