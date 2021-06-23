The Court's 8-1 ruling in favor of a disgruntled high school cheerleader had the potential to either expand the free-rights of public school students or limit them. It did neither.

Add to Favorites

The need to fight for government transparency is reaffirmed each year during SunshineWeek, a national awareness event overseen by the News Leaders Association

Add to Favorites

Larry Flynt, the founder and publisher of Hustler magazine who died Wednesday, was particularly prominent in his assertion of First Amendment rights. From the very beginning of his career as a pornographer, Flynt enlisted legal support to stay in...

Add to Favorites

@FreeSpeechMTSU director @kenpaulson1 says 1st Amendment can make for lofty arguments, but it’s not at the heart of Trump impeachment.

Add to Favorites

"Learning About Liberty: Facilitating First Amendment Engagement Among American University Students" is a new report by the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University that finds that college students don’t know much about their First...

Add to Favorites

After two months during which President Trump has unsuccessfully contested the last presidential election, the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building by his supporters has raised new questions about what to expect in the remaining few days.

Add to Favorites

When Barricades fell, so did First Amendment protection

Add to Favorites

Study suggests that a difference in culture and beliefs between science instructors and students may inadvertently lead to low acceptance of evolution among minority students — particularly Black students — in biology.

Add to Favorites