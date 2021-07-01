Mount Sinai Health System
Mount Sinai Welcomes Robotic Prostate Surgery Pioneer Mani Menon, MD

Robotic prostate surgery pioneer Mani Menon, MD, is joining Mount Sinai and will serve as Chief of Strategy and Innovation in the Department of Urology for the Mount Sinai Health System. He will also serve as a Professor of Urology, Director of...
Mount Sinai Leaders Discuss Equity, the Impact of the Pandemic on Healthcare, and the Unprecedented Era and Increasing Interest of Psychedelics on Treating Mental Health at the 2021 Aspen Ideas Health and Aspen Ideas Festival

Reflections on the pandemic, developing innovative solutions to address inequities in health and medicine, and the use of psychedelic drugs to help treat psychiatric disorders are among the topics presented at Aspen Ideas Health and the Aspen Ideas...
Response to COVID-19 Vaccines Varies Widely in Blood Cancer Patients

Patients with a type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma had a widely variable response to COVID-19 vaccines—in some cases, no detectable response—pointing to the need for antibody testing and precautions for these patients after...
Mount Sinai Study Finds That Rotator Cuff Injuries Account for Nearly Half of Shoulder Injuries Among Collegiate Baseball Players, Identifies Other Risks

Repetitive overhead throwing is a risk factor for shoulder injuries in collegiate baseball players, often leading to rotator cuff and biceps tendon injuries.
Mount Sinai’s Simulation Teaching and Research Center Earns Four Accreditations From Society for Simulation in Healthcare

Only center in the world with this combination of distinctions
Mount Sinai Researchers Discover a Novel Class of Drugs That May Help Treat a Deadly Type of Lymphoma

A new class of drugs that inhibits a “master switch” involved in the vast majority of cases of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a fatal subtype of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, has been discovered by researchers at Mount Sinai.
Ali N. Zaidi, MD, to Receive Prestigious Honor From American Heart Association on Long Island

Cardiologist will partner with organization to create awareness for congenital heart disease to improve community health
Disadvantaged Neighborhoods See More COVID-19 Infections and Deaths, Mount Sinai Scientists Report

New York City neighborhoods that had higher levels of socioeconomic disadvantage experienced more COVID-19 infections and deaths, according to Mount Sinai scientists who created a neighborhood-level COVID-19 inequity index.
About

The mission of Mount Sinai Medical Center is to provide high quality health care to our diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care and financial responsibility.

0.98935