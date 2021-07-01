Our News on Newswise
Mount Sinai Welcomes Robotic Prostate Surgery Pioneer Mani Menon, MD
Robotic prostate surgery pioneer Mani Menon, MD, is joining Mount Sinai and will serve as Chief of Strategy and Innovation in the Department of Urology for the Mount Sinai Health System. He will also serve as a Professor of Urology, Director of...
1-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT
Mount Sinai Leaders Discuss Equity, the Impact of the Pandemic on Healthcare, and the Unprecedented Era and Increasing Interest of Psychedelics on Treating Mental Health at the 2021 Aspen Ideas Health and Aspen Ideas Festival
Reflections on the pandemic, developing innovative solutions to address inequities in health and medicine, and the use of psychedelic drugs to help treat psychiatric disorders are among the topics presented at Aspen Ideas Health and the Aspen Ideas...
29-Jun-2021 6:30 PM EDT
Response to COVID-19 Vaccines Varies Widely in Blood Cancer Patients
Patients with a type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma had a widely variable response to COVID-19 vaccines—in some cases, no detectable response—pointing to the need for antibody testing and precautions for these patients after...
28-Jun-2021 6:00 AM EDT
Mount Sinai Study Finds That Rotator Cuff Injuries Account for Nearly Half of Shoulder Injuries Among Collegiate Baseball Players, Identifies Other Risks
Repetitive overhead throwing is a risk factor for shoulder injuries in collegiate baseball players, often leading to rotator cuff and biceps tendon injuries.
24-Jun-2021 9:30 AM EDT
Mount Sinai’s Simulation Teaching and Research Center Earns Four Accreditations From Society for Simulation in Healthcare
Only center in the world with this combination of distinctions
24-Jun-2021 7:00 AM EDT
Mount Sinai Researchers Discover a Novel Class of Drugs That May Help Treat a Deadly Type of Lymphoma
A new class of drugs that inhibits a “master switch” involved in the vast majority of cases of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a fatal subtype of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, has been discovered by researchers at Mount Sinai.
21-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Ali N. Zaidi, MD, to Receive Prestigious Honor From American Heart Association on Long Island
Cardiologist will partner with organization to create awareness for congenital heart disease to improve community health
21-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Disadvantaged Neighborhoods See More COVID-19 Infections and Deaths, Mount Sinai Scientists Report
New York City neighborhoods that had higher levels of socioeconomic disadvantage experienced more COVID-19 infections and deaths, according to Mount Sinai scientists who created a neighborhood-level COVID-19 inequity index.
16-Jun-2021 5:00 AM EDT
Know Your Risk For Ovarian Cancer
Mount Sinai Experts Share Tips for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September
6-Sep-2019 4:10 PM EDT
Mount Sinai Health System Experts Offer Vital Tips to Detect Early Skin Cancer Prevention and Free Skin Cancer Screenings
23-Apr-2019 2:05 PM EDT
Mount Sinai Researchers Available for Comment During ASN Kidney Week 2018
25-Oct-2018 7:05 AM EDT
Mount Sinai Health System Experts Offer New Non-Invasive Imaging Devices to Detect Early Skin Cancer and Vital Tips on Prevention and Screening
20-Apr-2017 4:05 PM EDT
Mount Sinai Experts Share Tips for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month This March
Mount Sinai experts are available during March’s Colorectal Cancer Awareness month to discuss prevention, screening options, and risk factors.
27-Feb-2017 4:05 PM EST
Mount Sinai Health System Researchers Present Influential Research at ASH 2016
Mount Sinai Health System experts are available for interview at the American Society of Hematology meeting.
2-Dec-2016 11:35 AM EST
Celiac Expert Available to Comment on Wheat Sensitivity Study
28-Jul-2016 10:05 AM EDT
Mount Sinai is Bringing Our A-Game to Help You Keep Yours
Experts from the Leni and Peter W. May Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Available for Interviews
7-Jul-2016 2:05 PM EDT