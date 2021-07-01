Our News on Newswise
The Medical Minute: Understanding post-traumatic stress disorder
When physiological responses to trauma linger long after the event has passed, it’s called post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Recognizing the symptoms and seeking help are essential to recovery.
1-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
International team develops predictive tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in Africa
Penn State researchers are leading a multi-country collaboration to develop a surveillance modeling tool that provides a weekly projection of expected COVID-19 cases in all African countries.
30-Jun-2021 12:35 PM EDT
People living with HIV/AIDS have a significantly higher risk of suicide
A new study by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine indicates that people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) — approximately 38 million worldwide — are more likely to have...
28-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT
The Medical Minute: Making healthy choices may reduce Alzheimer’s risk
Research suggests that changes in lifestyle may affect the risk for dementia. Dr. Chen Zhao discusses how changes such as increased physical activity could reduce the risk for dementia.
23-Jun-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Sleep apnea in children linked to increased risk of high blood pressure in teen years
Children with obstructive sleep apnea are nearly three times more likely to develop high blood pressure when they become teenagers than children who never experience sleep apnea, according to a Penn State College of Medicine research study.
23-Jun-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Medical Minute: A men’s health checklist for dad on Father’s Day
Don’t let dad wait for his “check engine” light to come on. This Father’s Day, encourage him to go to the doctor.
16-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
The Medical Minute: Vaccinating kids against COVID-19 protects them, their communities
Is the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine really safe for children ages 12 and up? A Penn State Health expert gives an emphatic yes.
9-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Penn State Health provides patients with most advanced imaging services through agreement with Siemens Healthineers
A new ten-year agreement between Penn State Health and Siemens Healthineers will mean enhanced diagnostic services, more precise and efficient imaging and an optimal experience for patients needing radiology, radiation oncology and cardiology...
3-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT
The Medical Minute: Talking to Children About Racism and Diversity
No matter a child’s age, the right time for parents to talk about the dangers of racism—and the benefits of diversity—is now.
10-Jun-2020 4:10 PM EDT
COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for strategies to identify and report child abuse
19-May-2020 8:20 AM EDT
The Medical Minute: Hand Sanitizers Effective, but Handwashing Is Better
Hand sanitizers are convenient alternatives to handwashing, and they do work. But when it comes to keeping germs away as we enter the cold and flu season, nothing beats a good scrubbing with soap and water.
9-Oct-2019 3:05 PM EDT
Understanding Heatstroke: Dr. Eleanor Dunham, emergency medicine physician, Penn State Health
18-Jul-2019 4:05 PM EDT
The Medical Minute: Healthy babies start with healthy moms
Athletes invest hours practicing before a big game. Runners train for months leading up to a marathon. A mother-to-be should likewise prepare herself for the mental and physical rigor of pregnancy, labor and caring for a newborn.
6-Jun-2019 10:05 AM EDT
The Medical Minute: Keeping Your Teen Safe Behind the Wheel
A tragic trio of inexperience, strong emotions and distractions combines to make vehicle crashes the leading cause of death and disability among American teenagers.
23-May-2019 10:40 AM EDT
The Medical Minute: Protecting Against Measles
“The only way to prevent measles reliably is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Catharine Paules, an infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health.
16-May-2019 10:25 AM EDT
Video Available: Supplement Your Ebola Coverage with These Video Clips of an Infectious Disease Expert
10-Nov-2014 1:00 PM EST