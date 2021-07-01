Hershey, PA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: MMPTSD1200.jpg

The Medical Minute: Understanding post-traumatic stress disorder

When physiological responses to trauma linger long after the event has passed, it’s called post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Recognizing the symptoms and seeking help are essential to recovery.
1-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: uganda-covid-news.jpg

International team develops predictive tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in Africa

Penn State researchers are leading a multi-country collaboration to develop a surveillance modeling tool that provides a weekly projection of expected COVID-19 cases in all African countries.
30-Jun-2021 12:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: anxiety_10612037881200x800.jpg

People living with HIV/AIDS have a significantly higher risk of suicide

A new study by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine indicates that people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) — approximately 38 million worldwide — are more likely to have...
28-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: AlzheimersExercise1200.jpg

The Medical Minute: Making healthy choices may reduce Alzheimer’s risk

Research suggests that changes in lifestyle may affect the risk for dementia. Dr. Chen Zhao discusses how changes such as increased physical activity could reduce the risk for dementia.
23-Jun-2021 4:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ChildSleeping_1200x800.jpg

Sleep apnea in children linked to increased risk of high blood pressure in teen years

Children with obstructive sleep apnea are nearly three times more likely to develop high blood pressure when they become teenagers than children who never experience sleep apnea, according to a Penn State College of Medicine research study.
23-Jun-2021 11:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: FathersDaychecklist_1200.jpg

Medical Minute: A men’s health checklist for dad on Father’s Day

Don’t let dad wait for his “check engine” light to come on. This Father’s Day, encourage him to go to the doctor.
16-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: MMKidsAndVaccine1200.jpg

The Medical Minute: Vaccinating kids against COVID-19 protects them, their communities

Is the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine really safe for children ages 12 and up? A Penn State Health expert gives an emphatic yes.
9-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Siemens_agreement.jpg

Penn State Health provides patients with most advanced imaging services through agreement with Siemens Healthineers

A new ten-year agreement between Penn State Health and Siemens Healthineers will mean enhanced diagnostic services, more precise and efficient imaging and an optimal experience for patients needing radiology, radiation oncology and cardiology...
3-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: kids-basketball_court.jpg

The Medical Minute: Talking to Children About Racism and Diversity

No matter a child’s age, the right time for parents to talk about the dangers of racism—and the benefits of diversity—is now.
10-Jun-2020 4:10 PM EDT

Newswise: LeviBenjamin.JPG

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for strategies to identify and report child abuse

19-May-2020 8:20 AM EDT

Newswise: PSH-handwashMM-1200x800.jpg

The Medical Minute: Hand Sanitizers Effective, but Handwashing Is Better

Hand sanitizers are convenient alternatives to handwashing, and they do work. But when it comes to keeping germs away as we enter the cold and flu season, nothing beats a good scrubbing with soap and water.
9-Oct-2019 3:05 PM EDT

Newswise: DunhamEleanor_09-2015.JPG

Understanding Heatstroke: Dr. Eleanor Dunham, emergency medicine physician, Penn State Health

18-Jul-2019 4:05 PM EDT

Newswise: PerinatalExerciseNR.jpg

The Medical Minute: Healthy babies start with healthy moms

Athletes invest hours practicing before a big game. Runners train for months leading up to a marathon. A mother-to-be should likewise prepare herself for the mental and physical rigor of pregnancy, labor and caring for a newborn.
6-Jun-2019 10:05 AM EDT

Newswise: DistractedDrivingNR.jpg

The Medical Minute: Keeping Your Teen Safe Behind the Wheel

A tragic trio of inexperience, strong emotions and distractions combines to make vehicle crashes the leading cause of death and disability among American teenagers.
23-May-2019 10:40 AM EDT

Video Embedded
VIDEO

The Medical Minute: Protecting Against Measles

“The only way to prevent measles reliably is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Catharine Paules, an infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health.
16-May-2019 10:25 AM EDT

Video Available: Supplement Your Ebola Coverage with These Video Clips of an Infectious Disease Expert

10-Nov-2014 1:00 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Penn State Health is a multi-hospital health system serving patients and communities across 29 counties in central Pennsylvania. It employs more than 16,800 people systemwide. The system includes Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children’s Hospital, and Penn State Cancer Institute based in Hershey, Pa.; Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa.; Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.; and more than 2,300 physicians and direct care providers at more than 125 medical office locations. Additionally, the system jointly operates various health care providers, including Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center, Hershey Endoscopy Center, Horizon Home Healthcare and Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute. In December 2017, Penn State Health partnered with Highmark Health to facilitate creation of a value-based, community care network in the region. Penn State Health shares an integrated strategic plan and operations with Penn State College of Medicine, the University’s medical school. With campuses in State College and Hershey, Pa., the College of Medicine boasts a portfolio of more than$100 million in funded research and more than 1,700 students and trainees in medicine, nursing, other health professions and biomedical research.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Scott Gilbert
Team Lead, PR and Multimedia

 sgilbert1@pennstatehealth.psu.edu

717-782-1121

Barbara Schindo
Media Relations Specialist

 bschindo@pennstatehealth.psu.edu

717-424-2304
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.75651