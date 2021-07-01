When physiological responses to trauma linger long after the event has passed, it’s called post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Recognizing the symptoms and seeking help are essential to recovery.

Penn State researchers are leading a multi-country collaboration to develop a surveillance modeling tool that provides a weekly projection of expected COVID-19 cases in all African countries.

A new study by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine indicates that people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) — approximately 38 million worldwide — are more likely to have...

Research suggests that changes in lifestyle may affect the risk for dementia. Dr. Chen Zhao discusses how changes such as increased physical activity could reduce the risk for dementia.

Children with obstructive sleep apnea are nearly three times more likely to develop high blood pressure when they become teenagers than children who never experience sleep apnea, according to a Penn State College of Medicine research study.

Don’t let dad wait for his “check engine” light to come on. This Father’s Day, encourage him to go to the doctor.

Is the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine really safe for children ages 12 and up? A Penn State Health expert gives an emphatic yes.

A new ten-year agreement between Penn State Health and Siemens Healthineers will mean enhanced diagnostic services, more precise and efficient imaging and an optimal experience for patients needing radiology, radiation oncology and cardiology...

