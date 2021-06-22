Our News on Newswise
Scientists can predict and design single atom catalysts for important chemical reactions
Using quantum chemical calculations, scientists create a new single atom catalyst that converts propane to propylene with 100% efficiency, with little deactivation by coking. If adopted by industry, the catalyst could save billions of dollars and...
Inkjet Printing “Impossible Materials”
Engineers developed inexpensive methods to make “impossible materials” that interact in unusual ways with microwave energy. Thin film polymers inkjet printed with tiny component patterns collect or transmit energy with much greater selectivity,...
Helen Boucher Named to New Joint Appointment at Tufts School of Medicine and Wellforce
Physician and researcher Helen Boucher has been named to a new, joint position as interim dean for Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer for Wellforce, beginning July 1. Boucher will be the first woman to lead the School of...
Dayna Cunningham Is the New Dean of Tisch College of Civic Life
Dayna Cunningham, founder and executive director of the Community Innovators Lab (CoLab) at MIT and a civil rights attorney has been named the Pierre and Pamela Omidyar Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University.
Scientists make powerful underwater glue inspired by barnacles and mussels
Scientists replicate the molecular properties of the natural cement used by barnacles and mussels to create a powerful adhesive using silk protein. The new adhesive can work well in both dry and underwater conditions.
Survey Finds Regional, Racial Divides in K-12 Remote Schooling Impact During Pandemic
More than 70% of K-12 students across the country experienced some remote schooling during the 2020-21 school year, with stark differences emerging along regional and racial lines and the worst effects on students’ social relationships, according...
Survey: Despite Similar Levels of Vaccine Hesitancy, White People More Likely to Be Vaccinated Than Black People
White people are more likely to have been vaccinated than Black people despite similar levels of vaccine hesitancy, or saying they are very unlikely to get a vaccine. Therefore, access to vaccines and other factors could be limiting vaccination...
How Moths Find Their Flame - Genetics of Mate Attraction Discovered
Biologists have revealed for the first time the genetics linking pheromone signals produced by female moths and the neuronal response driving male attraction to females. The ability to predict mate choice will help in understanding how species...
