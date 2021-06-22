Medford Somerville, MA USA

Newswise: RhCu_C3_v2d_742x494.jpg

Scientists can predict and design single atom catalysts for important chemical reactions

Using quantum chemical calculations, scientists create a new single atom catalyst that converts propane to propylene with 100% efficiency, with little deactivation by coking. If adopted by industry, the catalyst could save billions of dollars and...
22-Jun-2021

Newswise: PrintedMM2vTN.jpg

Inkjet Printing “Impossible Materials”

Engineers developed inexpensive methods to make “impossible materials” that interact in unusual ways with microwave energy. Thin film polymers inkjet printed with tiny component patterns collect or transmit energy with much greater selectivity,...
17-Jun-2021

Helen Boucher Named to New Joint Appointment at Tufts School of Medicine and Wellforce

Physician and researcher Helen Boucher has been named to a new, joint position as interim dean for Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer for Wellforce, beginning July 1. Boucher will be the first woman to lead the School of...
16-Jun-2021

Newswise: 210603_9312_cunningham003.JPG

Dayna Cunningham Is the New Dean of Tisch College of Civic Life

Dayna Cunningham, founder and executive director of the Community Innovators Lab (CoLab) at MIT and a civil rights attorney has been named the Pierre and Pamela Omidyar Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University.
8-Jun-2021

Newswise: SilkGlueModelAirplane.png

Scientists make powerful underwater glue inspired by barnacles and mussels

Scientists replicate the molecular properties of the natural cement used by barnacles and mussels to create a powerful adhesive using silk protein. The new adhesive can work well in both dry and underwater conditions.
27-May-2021

Newswise: LTNIA-school-experiences-by-race-ethnicity.png

Survey Finds Regional, Racial Divides in K-12 Remote Schooling Impact During Pandemic

More than 70% of K-12 students across the country experienced some remote schooling during the 2020-21 school year, with stark differences emerging along regional and racial lines and the worst effects on students’ social relationships, according...
25-May-2021

Newswise: M634x-vaccine-hesitancy-by-race-ethnicity1.png

Survey: Despite Similar Levels of Vaccine Hesitancy, White People More Likely to Be Vaccinated Than Black People

White people are more likely to have been vaccinated than Black people despite similar levels of vaccine hesitancy, or saying they are very unlikely to get a vaccine. Therefore, access to vaccines and other factors could be limiting vaccination...
18-May-2021

Newswise: CornBorerMothvTN.jpg

How Moths Find Their Flame - Genetics of Mate Attraction Discovered

Biologists have revealed for the first time the genetics linking pheromone signals produced by female moths and the neuronal response driving male attraction to females. The ability to predict mate choice will help in understanding how species...
14-May-2021


About

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university's schools is widely encouraged.

