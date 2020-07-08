From the moment he captured his first loon on Michigan’s Seney National Wildlife Refuge, David Evers has been a champion of wildlife, incorporating innovative approaches to traditional research methods. As the founder, executive director, and chief scientist of BRI, Dr. Evers has made great strides in bringing critical ecological issues to the forefront of our nation’s and the world’s consciousness. He regularly develops collaborations and working groups, often working at regional and international scales with scientists, federal and state governmental agencies, universities and research institutes, as well as other nonprofit organizations. Dr. Evers specializes in research on ecotoxicology with an emphasis on the patterns of methylmercury and oil exposure and effects in wildlife, especially birds such as the Common Loon. Current projects include research and conservation efforts with various loon species across North America as well as assessments of mercury in fish and wildlife across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. Through BRI’s Center for Waterbird Studies, Dr. Evers oversees the largest conservation project on the Common Loon in partnership with the Ricketts Conservation Foundation. Through BRI’s Center for Mercury Studies, he oversees several ongoing national and international mercury monitoring networks and database summary efforts, including new projects and partnerships with the Fate and Transport Partnership Group of the United Nations Environment Programme, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the International Council on Mercury as a Global Pollutant, and the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry. During his graduate studies, Dr. Evers worked as a field ornithologist for the Michigan Breeding Bird Atlas and as a wildlife ecologist for the Kalamazoo Nature Center. In 1991, he became executive director of the Whitefish Point Bird Observatory. In 1998, he founded BRI to further progressive wildlife research and conservation. He also holds positions as adjunct professor at both the University of Southern Maine, where he teaches ornithology, and the University of Maine at Orono. He is also the adjunct senior scientist at the University of Southern Maine's Center for Integrated and Applied Environmental technology. He has published more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and presented his research in more than 200 professional venues. Education: Ph.D., Conservation Biology, University of Minnesota, 2001 M.S., Ecology, Western Michigan University, 1992 B.S., Wildlife Management, Michigan State University, 1984
Title
Cited By
Year
Mercury contamination in forest and freshwater ecosystems in the northeastern United States
548
2007
Adverse effects from environmental mercury loads on breeding common loons
378
2008
Biological mercury hotspots in the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada
335
2007
Patterns and interpretation of mercury exposure in freshwater avian communities in northeastern North America
334
2005
Geographic trend in mercury measured in common loon feathers and blood
268
1998
Mercury concentrations in Bicknell’s thrush and other insectivorous passerines in montane forests of northeastern North America
210
2005
Mercury Exposure Affects the Reproductive Success of a Free-Living Terrestrial Songbird, the Carolina Wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus)
183
2011
Common loon eggs as indicators of methylmercury availability in North America
176
2003
Effects of air pollution on ecosystems and biological diversity in the eastern United States
173
2009
Patterns of common loon (Gavia immer) mercury exposure, reproduction, and survival in wisconsin, USA
167
1998
Common Loon(Gavia immer)
130
1997
Monitoring the response to changing mercury deposition
127
2005
Avian mercury exposure and toxicological risk across western North America: a synthesis
126
2016
Mercury exposure in breeding common loons (Gavia immer) in central Ontario, Canada
118
1998
Geographic and seasonal variation in mercury exposure of the declining Rusty Blackbird
112
2010
Mercury in western North America: A synthesis of environmental contamination, fluxes, bioaccumulation, and risk to fish and wildlife
96
2016
Spatial and temporal patterns of mercury concentrations in freshwater fish across the Western United States and Canada
92
2016
Common loons (Gavia immer) nesting on low ph lakes in northern Wisconsin have elevated blood mercury content
91
1995
Mercury and other contaminants in common loons breeding in Atlantic Canada
90
2005
Status assessment and conservation plan for the Common Loon (Gavia Nimmer) in North America
85
2004
Biodiversity Research Institute announced that a series of scientific studies that assessed the impact of mercury on air, water, fish, and wildlife in New York State was published in the journal Ecotoxicology, an international journal devoted to presenting critical research on the effects of toxic chemicals on people and the environment.
23-Nov-2020 04:05:31 PM EST
Fifteen papers have recently been published in a special issue of the journal Ecotoxicology. Findings: at least 58 songbird species show demonstrated effects from mercury. The journal’s October 2020 issue presents results of field, laboratory, and museum studies—from Alaska to Maine to Puerto Rico.
15-Oct-2020 09:00:54 AM EDT
Biodiversity Research Institute announces the successful results of its long-term loon translocation and restoration project Restore the Call: A male loon chick that was translocated in 2015 from New York to Massachusetts returned in 2018 to the region from which it fledged, and now has formed a territorial pair, nested, and successfully hatched a chick in Fall River, Massachusetts.
08-Jul-2020 02:05:34 PM EDT
It’s “visible evidence that breeding loon populations can be restored to their former habitat.”
- https://wgme.com/news/offbeat/loon-hatches-for-1st-time-in-a-century-in-southeastern-massachusetts