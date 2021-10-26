I am a Research Fellow working in the field of tropical marine biology and ecosystem services. I am also an HSE (Health and Safety Executive)-approved scuba diver and underwater photographer. My expertise centres on marine coastal environments, where I study the ecological condition of habitats to develop and support management strategies for their protection and conservation. I have worked internationally as a researcher on projects and expeditions. I enjoy taking a multidisciplinary approach, which gives me the overview required to manage projects effectively. In 2018, I jointly coordinated an economic valuation of ecosystem services in the National Park of Banc d'Arguin on the coast of Mauritania in Western Africa, and I recently reviewed the 2020 IUCN World Heritage Outlook assessment for Banc d’Arguin World Heritage Site. I have been engaged from the outset with the Horizon 2020-funded research project MaCoBioS (Marine Coastal Ecosystems Biodiversity and Services in a Changing World). This project involves 16 international partners and investigates the effects of climate change on biodiversity and ecosystems services, with case studies in the Lesser Antilles, the North-Western Mediterranean Sea, and Northern Europe to cover the most important marine habitats. It began on the ground in June 2020. I enjoy the technical challenge of such projects as well as working with stakeholders and decision-makers to achieve positive outcomes from the research. You can find my profile here: https://researchportal.port.ac.uk/en/persons/ewan-tregarot