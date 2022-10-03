Jean Sachs has devoted much of her professional career to educating and supporting all people impacted by breast cancer. A social worker by training and at heart, she values making time to connect one-on-one with women when they are struggling with their breast cancer diagnosis. Jean's compassion is matched by her strong business and fundraising skills. Since taking the reins as Executive Director in 1996 (she was named CEO in 2008), Jean has grown LBBC’s annual budget from $100,000 to $6,000,000; earned a 4-Star Charity Navigator rating for the past 17 years, has trained more than 500 leadership volunteers, diversified the organization’s revenue sources, expanded staff capacity and diversity, and strengthened and expanded LBBC programming and partnerships.
While these callers share a fear of the unknown, their needs are very individualized—each person faces a web of complex medical decisions based on the type of breast cancer and availability of treatments, and because of varied access due to insurance status or finances or the color of their skin. Many lack crucial social and emotional support, or face barriers to accessing the information they need.
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022:Together, we are never alone
Though some are living longer than ever before, all people with metastatic breast cancer desperately need better treatments that deliver better outcomes, and they need those positive outcomes to be distributed across the diversity of people impacted by the disease.