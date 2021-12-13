Newswise — BALTIMORE – December 13, 2021– In response to the rapid growth of Home Care Medicine (HCM) and the rise in the number of patients in need of medical care in the home, the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) is forming a not-for-profit Partner Association, The American Academy to Advance Home Care Medicine (AAAHCM). The focus of AAAHCM is to support and advance the mission of the AAHCM and the field of HCM.

AAAHCM will accomplish its purpose through two primary areas of activity. First, AAAHCM will host the Industry Relations Council (IRC), a business partner community for ongoing engagement between AAHCM members and vendors who offer products and services to practices and providers supporting HCM. The goal of the IRC is to create positive relationships with industry leaders providing a forum to network, innovate, educate, and provide Academy members with cost-effective products/services.

The AAAHCM will also build mutually beneficial commercial relationships with industry partners that will include product vendors, service providers, technology firms, payers, conveners, and capital sources, among other HCM stakeholders, all in support of academy members in service to the AAHCM Mission.

These collaborations will provide:

Members of AAHCM with value-added products and services, network participation, and other opportunities that may not otherwise be available and can now be accessed in a preferred relationship.

New or enhanced opportunities for AAHCM commercial partners interested in the prospects offered by the rapidly growing field of Home Care Medicine.

An alternative revenue stream to support the operations of the AAAHCM and contribute to the missions of both organizations.

These partnerships are intended to support AAAHCM/AAHCM members and participants in their important work, allow them to better serve their patients and clients in the broader provider community, as well as strengthen the field of HCM.

The AAAHCM Board of Directors

The AAAHCM Board of Directors includes three officers and six directors-at-large for a total of nine members. Additionally, the Executive Director of AAHCM (Brent T. Feorene) serves as the CEO of AAAHCM.

The Founding Board of Directors includes existing AAHCM directors Robert Sowislo, AAAHCM President; Kristofer Smith, MD, MPP, Chief Clinical Officer, Prospero Health, AAAHCM Vice President; Bruce Kinosian, MD, University of Pennsylvania, AAAHCM Treasurer; Eliza (Pippa) Shulman, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Officer Medically Home; Rajiv Patel, MD, CEO U.S. Medical Management; Sophia Chang, MD, Chief Clinical Informatics Officer Clover Health; Norm Vinn, DO, MBA, Housecall Doctors Medical Group, AAHCM President; and additional directors: Chris Hendrickson, Managing Director, Ziegler Capital; Jon Zimmerman, CEO, Holon Solutions; and Jennifer Hajj, Head of Partnerships, Galileo, Inc.

# # #

About AAHCM

AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of physicians, health professionals, and organizations committed to improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high-value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science, and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is composed of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine.

For more information on AAHCM, please visit http://www.aahcm.org.