Article title: Gut microbiota of wild fish as reporters of compromised aquatic environments sleuthed through machine learning

Authors: John W. Turner Jr., Xi Cheng, Nilanjana Saferin, Ji-Youn Yeo, Tao Yang Bina Joe

From the authors: “Overall, this study represents the first multispecies stress-related comparison of its kind and demonstrates the potential of artificial intelligence via [machine learning] as a tool for biomonitoring and detecting compromised aquatic conditions.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Physiological Genomics

All Journal News Artificial Intelligence Climate Science Microbiome
Physiology gut microbiota fish Climate Change aquatic environments artificial intelligence (AI)