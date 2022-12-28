About The Study: In this study of 578 mental health apps, findings indicate that the current app marketplaces primarily offered basic features such as psychoeducation, goal tracking, and mindfulness but fewer innovative features such as biofeedback or specialized therapies. Privacy challenges remained common, and app popularity metrics provided little help in identifying apps with more privacy. 

Authors: John Torous, M.D., M.B.I., of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, is the corresponding author. 

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.48784)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

