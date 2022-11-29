Newswise — Tuesday, November 29, 2022, CLEVELAND: As part of its continued efforts to ensure greater access to quality care for patients around the world, Cleveland Clinic is broadening its network of in-country representatives to five locations: Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

As one of the world’s top hospital systems – according to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022 list – Cleveland Clinic provides patients access to a global network of physicians and specialists to provide the highest quality care, as well as world-class patient experience.

Cleveland Clinic’s local representatives throughout the world have in-depth knowledge of the latest treatments available and draw on their shared language and cultural understanding to facilitate a smooth journey for patients.

With 24/7 access to global patient services, the in-country representatives can connect patients to Cleveland Clinic care available at locations across the United States, in Toronto, Canada; London, U.K.; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. They can arrange online educational consultations, second opinions where available, and follow-up appointments, as well as in-person treatment at the most convenient Cleveland Clinic hospital, complete with travel arrangements for patients and their families. Cleveland Clinic has been awarded “Accreditation with Excellence” for its medical travel services by Global Healthcare Accreditation.

According to Curtis Rimmerman, M.D., M.B.A., chairman of Cleveland Clinic International Operations, “We have seen strong growth in demand for our services worldwide, and we believe every individual can benefit from the quality of care we provide. By expanding our network of in-country representatives, we are able to increase access to care by breaking down language and cultural barriers that may have prevented patients from seeking treatments that might not have been available to them previously.”

Dr. Rimmerman said that the representatives have been selected for their local knowledge, including a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape. “They are trained and kept up to date with the range of expertise and newest treatments available in Cleveland Clinic’s global network, so we can ensure they connect our patients with the correct team of experts for their needs. The aim is to provide a seamless patient journey from the initial consultation to post-treatment follow-ups by leveraging the interconnectedness of our global health system,” he says.

The in-country representatives’ roles also include connecting local medical professionals with training and continuing medical education offered by Cleveland Clinic. In addition, they connect with philanthropists who wish to donate to the non-profit hospital system’s global efforts to elevate delivery of medical training, care and research.

Cleveland Clinic’s health system currently has 22 hospitals and more than 220 outpatient facilities globally. Patients came for treatment from 185 countries. Access for international patients is enhanced by a seamless, global interface with 24/7 access portals as well as digital medicine capabilities.

Cleveland Clinic now has in-country representatives covering the following countries: Bahamas, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

