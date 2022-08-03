Dr. Baumgarten currently serves as Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention for Ochsner Health since 2008, during which time she been involved in preventing transmissible diseases in the Ochsner System and our community. Over the past two years, she has been key in managing Ochsner Health's response to Covid-19. These responsibilities include, but are not limited to, practices related to vaccination, prevention, mitigation, diagnosis and testing and treatment of Covid-19. Her efforts have reached not only patients at Ochsner Health but also members of the larger community as Dr. Baumgarten has provided expertise to businesses and schools throughout the region. She has appeared in many interviews and presented to intramural and extramural audiences. Dr. Baumgarten earned her medical degree from LSU and completed her internship and residency at the University of California in Fresno. She completed her infectious diseases fellowship at Ochsner and has been on staff at Ochsner since the summer of 2000. She is board-certified in infectious diseases. Dr. Baumgarten is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Her professional interests include preventing infections in hospitalized patients.