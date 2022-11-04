Newswise — Adrian Parr served as a UNESCO Water Chair from 2013-2021. Her 2016 documentary, “The Intimate Realities of Water,” won more than a dozen awards, including Best Documentary at the 2016 United International Independent Film Festival. She curated an extensive exhibition on Watershed Urbanism as part of the 2021 European Cultural Center's Venice Architecture Biennale. Parr has published ten books, the most recent, Earthlings: Imaginative Encounters with the Natural World is a transdisciplinary exploration of the myriad ways in which climate change and environmental degradation impacts all species on earth. The is the coordinator of the recently formed UNESCO international research network: UNITWIN on water and resilient human settlements.

Quote on COP27:

"Climate change is a transenvironmental challenge that requires the integration of transgenerational, transpeciesist, and transnational practices and knowledge."