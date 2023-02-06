In light of the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6th, 2023, Newswise has compiled a list of experts for the media. Updates will be posted as they arrive. Reporters can get a free press pass to access expert contacts and embargoed news [register here].

The latest available experts

Powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria - media experts available for comment

Dr. Lisa Grant Ludwig, natural disasters expert and UCI professor and chair of the Department of Population Health and Disease Prevention, available to comment on natural disasters

UAlbany Disaster Response Experts Available to Discuss Aftermath of Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Related experts from the directory:

Charles Nyce, Ph.D. - Robert L. Atkins Associate Professor of Risk Management & Insurance and Research Director of the Center for Risk Management Education & Research at Florida State University



Nyce’s main research area is catastrophic risk financing, and he has authored numerous articles on a variety of risk management and insurance topics, including title insurance, enterprise risk management, predictive analytics, and natural hazards.

Marcia Mardis, EdD - Professor and Associate Dean for Research, College of Communication and Information at Florida State University

In the wake of Hurricane Michael, which hit Florida’s Panhandle in 2018, Mardis partnered with rural public libraries and county governments on projects that developed public libraries as community resources for responding to natural disasters.

Adam Crewe, Ph.D. - Reader in Earthquake Engineering at the University of Bristol

Dr. Adam Crewe is based in the Department of Civil Engineering where he examines the likely earthquake impacts that lead to the damage of buildings, bridges, dams, power stations, and other built environments, using Bristol's innovative “shaking table” simulation.