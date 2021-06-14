Transcript: One of the top articles from Newswise is from Binghamton University where researcher Lina Begdache found that women's mental health is affected by low-quality diets more so than men's mental health. Begdache says, "Fast food, skipping breakfast, caffeine, and high-glycemic food are all associated with mental distress in mature women,” If you are feeling low energy or depressed, try eating more Fruits and dark green leafy vegetables. Also, if your diet hasn't been great, try exercising which has shown to reduce the negative effects of high glycemic and fast foods. I hope this can be helpful to you or someone you care about. I'm Jessica Johnson from Newswise, have a great day.