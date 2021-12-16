Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 – Videogame research and development experts at the University of California, Irvine are inviting the world’s gaming community to the Games + Learning + Society Conference to be held June 15 to 17, 2022, on the UCI campus.

Keynote speakers are Raph Koster, CEO of Playable Worlds; Erica Halverson, professor of curriculum and instruction at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and author of How the Arts Can Save Education: Transforming Teaching, Learning, and Instruction; and Aaron Trammel, UCI assistant professor of informatics in the game design and interactive media program.

“The GLS Conference has been going strong since 2005, and we are excited to be presenting it for the first time here in Southern California, home to the nation’s biggest global entertainment and interactive media community,” said conference chair Constance Steinkuehler, UCI professor of informatics and chair of the game design and interactive media program.

“Our next meeting promises to be particularly impactful as we reconvene our industry and academic colleagues to tackle the multiple challenges we now face nationally: environmental, educational and economic health inequities; anti-democratic rhetoric online; racial injustice; and an all-time low in trust in our shared systems and each other,” she added. “How do we make games part of our solution instead of part of our problem?”

Conference organizers are calling for game research and development proposals to be submitted by Feb. 1. Participants may submit original games in advance for attendees to play in the GLS arcade during the three days of the conference. These games will automatically be included in the judging by a panel of industry and academic experts, with prizes to be awarded at a ceremony. Authors and presenters will be notified of the acceptance of their proposals by March 18.

The event will incorporate individual, peer-reviewed paper presentations; panel discussions and symposia on important conference themes; interactive posters; and, of course, fireside chats with luminaries in the field. Confirmed speakers include Henry Jenkins, Provost Professor of communication, journalism, cinematic arts and education at USC; and Noah Falstein, former chief game designer at Google.

“GLS 2022 will be held in our newly renovated conference center at the heart of the UCI campus,” Steinkuehler said. “In addition to numerous opportunities to learn, network and connect, the conference will feature many of our signature community events but now with a SoCal flair.”

Attendees may take part in a lively game design showcase on the UCI Conference Center terrace, an evening of live music and food trucks in UCI’s hallmark Aldrich Park, and a sunset barbecue on Doheny Beach.

“Expect our usual: academically rigorous content and community festival rolled into one,” Steinkuehler said. “We cannot wait to host everyone!”

Full details, submission templates and contact links are available on the GLS 2022 website.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 224 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s largest employer, contributing $7 billion annually to the local economy and $8 billion statewide. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

Media access: Radio programs/stations may, for a fee, use an on-campus ISDN line to interview UCI faculty and experts, subject to availability and university approval. For more UCI news, visit news.uci.edu. Additional resources for journalists may be found at communications.uci.edu/for-journalists.

NOTE TO EDITORS: PHOTO AVAILABLE AT

https://news.uci.edu/2021/12/16/games-learning-society-conference-set-for-june-2022-on-uci-campus