Abstract

Loss-of-function (LoF) mutations in FLNC are strongly associated with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Using CRISPR/Cas9 mediated edition in an healthy donor derived iPSC (ICAN-403.3) we subcloned 1 iPSC line harboring LoF mutation in FLNC. All lines are fully pluripotent and isogenic except at edited site where it presents a homozygous (ICAN-FLNC42.1) deletion of splice site leading to skipping of exon 42 traduced into a short filamin form with reduced expression in derived cardiomyocytes. This line would serve for FLNC mutation DCM modeling after differentiation into cardiocytes or beating organoids.