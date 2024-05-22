Newswise — ASCO, the largest event in cancer research, is approaching on May 31st. This year's meeting promises to be particularly groundbreaking, with new findings and innovations that could revolutionize cancer treatment.

The ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting offers tailored scientific events for oncology professionals, patient advocates, industry representatives, and major media outlets worldwide. Attendees can look forward to over 200 sessions covering a wide range of topics, from cutting-edge research in immunotherapy and precision medicine to advancements in patient care and survivorship.

One of the major highlights of this year's meeting is the anticipated presentation of results from several large-scale clinical trials. Recently, preliminary data from the highly anticipated EPOCH trial, which investigates a novel combination therapy for metastatic melanoma, has shown promising results. This could represent a significant step forward in the treatment of this aggressive cancer.

Additionally, ASCO 2024 will feature sessions on the latest developments in cancer genomics, the use of artificial intelligence in oncology, new strategies for overcoming resistance to existing therapies, and the growing importance of personalized medicine with tailored treatments based on genetic profiles.

Newswise Experts:

Igor Puzanov

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Director of Early Phase Clinical Trials Program an

Expertise: Cancer Cancer Vaccines Immunotheraphy Melanoma Novel Therapies Personalized Medicine

His role as a Clinical Professor of Medicine, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo, Professor of Medicine and Director of Early Phase Clinical Trials Program in the Department of Medicine at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, He is developing novel therapies for patients with cancer. This includes clinical trials from the early pre-clinical phase through phase I/II/III with emphasis on a combination of immune and targeted agents, novel drug design, including histology-agnostic trial development of targeted therapies. He also provides advice on regulatory requirements and necessary steps associated with advancing drugs, devices, and imaging agents toward clinical trials in patients.

Eric Winer

Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital

Professor; Director; Physician-in-Chief

Expertise: ASCOBreast Cancer Cancer Disparities Yale Cancer Center

Dr. Eric Winer is the Director of Yale Cancer Center and Physician-in-Chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven as of February 1, 2022. He is also the Alfred Gilman Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology. An internationally renowned expert in breast cancer, Dr. Winer has led and collaborated on innumerable clinical trials that have changed the face of the disease.

Vadim Gushchin

Mercy Medical Center

Director, The Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center at Mercy

Expertise: Abdominal Cancer Colorectal Cancer Melanoma Oncological Oncology Robotic Surgery Surgery Surgical Oncology

Vadim Gushchin, M.D., serves as Director of The Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center at Mercy as well as Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology, a division of Surgical Oncology at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Gushchin offers expertise in complex malignancies and is a skilled cancer surgeon. He is exceptionally accomplished in minimally invasive surgery – most notably in da Vinci Robotic Surgery – as well as in traditional open surgery techniques. Gastrointestinal Cancer (GI Cancers), melanoma – more commonly known as skin cancer, and thyroid cancer are among the many cancer diagnoses Dr. Gushchin treats.

Lynn T. Dengel

University of Virginia

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Breast Cancer Breast Surgery Focused Ultrasound ImmunotherapyI Mastectomy Melanoma Shared Decision-Making

Dr. Lynn Dengel is a board-certified and fellowship-trained surgical oncologist specializing in breast cancer and melanoma. She is an Assistant Professor in the Division of Surgical Oncology at the University of Virginia and practices as a breast and melanoma surgeon at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. Dr. Dengel cares for patients in a robust multidisciplinary fashion, utilizes state of the art technology, incorporates up-to-date research findings and takes time to provide education and counseling to her patients to provide outstanding clinical care. Dr. Dengel is recognized by her peers as an expert in breast disease and melanoma. She serves as a committee member for both the Society of Surgical Oncology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons. She has authored and co-authored several articles in leading peer-reviewed publications, including the Annals of Surgical Oncology, Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Annals of Surgery.

Harriet Kluger

Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital

Harvey and Kate Cushing Professor of Medicine (Oncology) and of Dermatology; Director, Yale SPORE in Skin Cancer, Yale Cancer Center; Vice Chair for Translational Research, Internal Medicine; Chief, Division of Skin and Kidney Cancer; Associate Cancer Center Director, Education, Training and Faculty Development; Deputy Section Chief, Medical Oncology

Expertise: Medical Oncology Melanoma Skin Cancer

Dr. Kluger is a medical oncologist who sees patients with melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. Her research interests focus on developing new drug regimens and biomarkers predictive of response to therapies in melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. She participates in a number of clinical trials studying new agents for the treatment of these diseases, both targeting the immune system and the cancer cell. She runs an active research laboratory that studies tumor and immune cells from patients treated with novel therapies to determine mechanisms of resistance to therapy and mediators of toxicity from immune checkpoint inhibitors. The laboratory also conducts pre-clinical studies to improve treatment regimens for patients with melanoma, renal cell carcinoma or brain metastasis. Please visit the lab website at: https://sites.google.com/yale.edu/hklugerlab/home?authuser=3 Education & Training: Fellow-Yale University School of Medicine (2002) Resident-University of New Mexico (1995) MD-Tel Aviv University (1993)

