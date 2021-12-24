Abstract: Three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting is an emerging technology for fabricating cells, biomaterials and extracellular matrix (ECM) into customized shapes and patterns. Here, we report additive manufacturing to create a customized 3D bioactive constructs for regenerative medicine. We have attempted to emphasize the use of agarose and graphene oxide as a promising material for the conceptualization of bioink unpaid to its unique physicochemical properties. The 3D printed structure is able to regenerating bone tissues and regulates the cellular differentiation without any significant morphological changes. The presence of graphene oxide enhances the osteoinductive behavior of the developed scaffolds, which is further supplemented by encapsulating human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs) on the 3D printed scaffolds. A significant enhanced expression of early osteogenic markers like morphogenetic protein (BMP), Runx-2, collagen-1, osteopontin, osteocalcin as well as mineralized ECM are observed on agarose-hydroxyapatite and graphene oxide 3D printed scaffolds compared to agarose-hydroxyapatite 3D printed scaffolds. Thus, the outcomes of the developed 3D bioprinted scaffolds provide a promising strategy for development of personalized bone grafts for tissue regeneration.