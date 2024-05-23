Newswise — Basketball superstar Caitlin Clark has signed an historic, multiyear endorsement deal with Wilson Sporting Goods that includes a signature basketball line. Clark, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and arguably the catalyst for an explosion of interest in women’s basketball this year, is now the only other athlete to have such a deal since NBA legend Michael Jordan. She is also the first female athlete to have a signature basketball collection with Wilson.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Meredith Geisler , a visiting assistant professor of sport management at George Washington University School of Business. Prior to her appointment at GW, Geisler was senior vice president of communications for Tandem Sports + Entertainment, a full-service sports and entertainment agency with expertise in athlete management, talent representation, marketing, communications and publicity services. Tandem represents some of the biggest stars in professional sports and broadcasting, including elite NBA and WNBA athletes, broadcasters, coaches, industry executives and sports organizations, like Tamika Catchings and Grant Hill. Prior to helping launch Tandem in 2013, Meredith founded sports PR company Meredith Communications in 2001 and previously held senior roles at Advantage International (now Octagon), Fila USA, Total Sports and eoSports.

Geisler can discuss Clark’s groundbreaking deal with Wilson and the significance of this endorsement, as well as to the growth of excitement, viewership, and investment in women’s basketball more broadly.