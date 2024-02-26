Mexico City is grappling with a severe water crisis exacerbated by a combination of factors, including climate change, chaotic urban development, and aging infrastructure. Years of low rainfall, extended dry periods, and high temperatures have strained the city's water system, leading to severe shortages.

With tensions rising and inequalities in water access becoming more pronounced, the crisis is leading to debates about the city's future and the potential for a "day zero" scenario where taps run dry for large parts of the city. While officials downplay the severity of the situation, experts warn of impending challenges unless significant changes are made to water management and infrastructure.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, commentary and analysis on this developing crisis. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Tayah Frye at [email protected].

Alicia Cooperman is an assistant professor of political science and international affairs. Her expertise includes local and global challenges in water politics and policy, political economy of development, civil society and accountability and climate change. Cooperman’s broader research agenda studies the politics of natural disasters, natural resource management, and climate change mitigation and adaptation. Her work has been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Political Analysis, and Comparative Political Studies, among others.

Hilary Silver is a Professor of Sociology, International Affairs, and Public Policy and Public Administration at the George Washington University. She is an expert on social exclusion and inclusion, inequality, poverty, housing, homelessness, and urban studies.

Rachel Emas is an Associate Teaching Professor and Director of the Master of Arts in Environmental and Natural Resource Policy (MA-ENRP) at the Trachtenberg School at George Washington University. Prof. Emas's research revolves around sustainability and environmental policies, especially around sustainable and equitable urban food systems. Rachel also studies public service pedagogy and inclusive teaching practices.

Jonathan Deason is a professor and director of the GW Environmental & Energy Management Institute. His expertise includes all aspects of air quality management, including greenhouse gas management and implications for global climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as environmental management, environmental sustainability, and water resources.

Caitlin Grady, assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering, studies the form and functions of interconnected infrastructure across water, food, and energy systems. Her research seeks to combine network models, socio-technical data, and ethical-epistemic analyses to create a more sustainable and secure environment. Grady’s areas of expertise include water, food, and energy management, climate change adaptation, and infrastructure resilience. She can discuss the technical aspects of the water problem (drought, climate change, groundwater issues) as well as the challenges with building and maintaining infrastructure for a city of this size.

