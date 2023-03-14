Newswise — Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center announced today the appointment of thoracic surgeon Kostantinos Poulikidis, MD, to the leadership team of the new Advanced Lung and Airway Center.

Dr. Poulikidis screens, diagnoses and treats patients with both cancerous and non-cancerous disorders that affect breathing. He works alongside Faiz Y. Bhora, MD, FACS, who is a nationally recognized thoracic surgeon and who serves as the Regional Chair of Surgery for the central region of the Hackensack Meridian Health hospital network.

Prior to joining Hackensack Meridian Health, Dr. Poulikidis was the attending thoracic surgeon at Nuvance Health, Danbury Hospital, Connecticut.

Dr. Poulikidis completed his cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Loyola University, followed by his minimally invasive thoracic surgery fellowship at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

He has extensive experience in thoracic surgery, including surgeries of the airway, chest wall, diaphragm, esophagus, lung, mediastinum (membranous partition between the lungs) and the pleura (tissue that covers the lungs and lines the interior wall of the chest cavity).

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Poulikidis to Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center,” said Dr. Bhora. “His expertise in thoracic surgery and dedication to advancing the field are exemplified through his widely published research and the high quality of the surgical care he provides. Dr. Poulikidis regularly participates in outcomes and translational research along with speaking at national conferences.”

Dr. Poulikidis is a Resident and Fellow Member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, an Associate Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a Member of New York General Thoracic Surgical Club. He earned his medical degree at New York Medical College and completed his general surgery internship and general surgery residency at Stamford Hospital-Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons in Connecticut, followed by his fellowship training. His training was focused on robotic surgery of the lung, esophagus and mediastinum with completion of the American Association of Thoracic Surgery advanced robotics fellowship.

“Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center is a regional leader in high quality surgical care provided by experts who are skilled in the latest techniques,” said Amie Thornton, President and Chief Hospital Executive. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Poulikidis to the staff of the Advanced Lung and Airway Center at JFK University Hospital, and we look forward to his clinical leadership and to his contribution to our expansion of access to the latest surgical techniques and technologies.”

“It’s an honor for me to join the surgical team at Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center to advance care for patients who require thoracic surgery” said Dr. Poulikidis.

Thoracic surgeons treat common yet highly complex diseases of the chest. Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgeries are the most commonly performed thoracic procedures, which are done primarily to treat lung cancer, the deadliest and second most prevalent malignancy in the United States. More than 200,000 new cases of lung cancer are anticipated this year alone.

“Early diagnosis of chest and lung disease, skillful surgical management and follow-up care, as well as attention to health disparities, are of utmost importance to optimize surgical results and related clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Poulikidis. “I look forward to caring for and improving the health of Hackensack Meridian patients in the years ahead.”