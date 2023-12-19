Newswise — The December 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes a Contemporary Review that explores the current understanding of the lipid mediators in pulmonary inflammation and resolution as well as the impact of dietary fatty acid supplementation on lipid mediator–driven inflammation following air pollution exposure. Meanwhile an In-Depth Review summarizes the state of in vitro skin models to enhance future model invention, application, and translation in drug development and evaluation. Additionally, a #ToxSpotlight article examines how low-dose inhalation exposure to trichloroethylene induces dopaminergic neurodegeneration in rodents while another looks at the probabilistic framework for dose-response assessment of non-mutagenic liver carcinogens.

Other papers in the December 2023 issue (sorted by topic category) are:

Computational Toxicology and Databases

“Interpretable Predictive Models of Genome-Wide Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor-DNA Binding Reveal Tissue-Specific Binding Determinants” (open access)

Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology

“Perfluorooctanoic Acid Induces Transcriptomic Alterations in Second Trimester Human Cytotrophoblasts”

Molecular, Biochemical, and Systems Toxicology

“Carvedilol Impairs Bile Acid Homeostasis in Mice: Implication for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis” (open access)

Organ Specific Toxicology

“Ovarian Antral Follicles Metabolize Imidacloprid In Vitro” (free to read)

“Gestational Ozone Inhalation Elicits Maternal Cardiac Dysfunction and Transcriptional Changes to Placental Pericytes and Endothelial Cells” (free to read)

