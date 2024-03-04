Newswise — (Cleveland, OH - March 1, 2024) - James Voos, MD, Head Team Physician for the Cleveland Browns and the Jack & Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at University Hospitals (UH), was unanimously elected President of the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) at the group’s annual meeting Thursday.

“It is an honor to represent the NFLPS, and I am grateful for the leadership of Dr. McAdams and the NFLPS Board. I am committed to continuing the mission of providing the highest quality of care to NFL athletes and supporting the accomplished physician members of this society,” said Dr. Voos.

“I am delighted that James Voos was elected president of the NFLPS. Throughout his years as team physician for the Cleveland Browns, he has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills, superb clinical judgement and high quality, impactful research. All of these characteristics combine to make him the ideal person to run this prestigious organization," said outgoing NFLPS President and 49ers’ Head Team Physician Dr. Timothy McAdams.

Dr. Voos has served as Head Team Physician for the Cleveland Browns since 2014. In addition to his work with the Browns, he is Executive Director of the UH Haslam Sports Innovation Center. He is also lead orthopedic surgeon for multiple Northeast Ohio colleges and high schools.

“We’re extremely proud of Dr. Voos for being elected to the role of NFLPS President and could not think of anyone more deserving,” said Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partner Dee Haslam. “Dr. Voos has done an exceptional job working with our athletes and the entire Browns organization over the last decade. We’re looking forward to supporting him in this new role as well as continuing to work with him as our head team physician and the Executive Director of the Haslam Sports Innovation Center as part of our partnership with University Hospitals.”

Dr. Voos has published more than 100 scientific papers on orthopedic surgery and sports medicine. In 2023, he was the recipient of the prestigious NFLPS Arthur C. Rettig Award for Academic Excellence for his presentation, “Return to Play Assessment after ACL Reconstruction Using Wearable Technology.”

He is a member of the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine (AOSSM), is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and holds a subspecialty certificate of added qualification in sports medicine.

Dr. Voos received his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed residency in orthopedic surgery and fellowship in sports medicine at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He also served as the assistant team physician for the New York Giants and WNBA New York Liberty. Previously, he was a team physician for the Kansas City Chiefs and head physician for the Kansas City Ballet. He now holds that position with the Cleveland Ballet.

