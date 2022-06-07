Newswise — (Toronto, June 7, 2022) JMIR Publications is pleased to announce that JMIRx Med has been accepted and indexed—as the first preprint overlay journal—in the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ). DOAJ applies strict criteria to review and index open access journals, which include licensing and copyright criteria, quality control processes, journal website technical and usability setups, and editorial evaluation.

JMIRx Med (ISSN 2563-6316) is an innovative preprint overlay journal for medRxiv and JMIR Preprints. Conceived to address the urgent need to make highly relevant scientific information available as early as possible without losing the quality of the peer review process, JMIRx Med is the first in a new series of “superjournals” from JMIR Publications. Superjournals (a type of "overlay" journal) sit on top of preprint servers offering peer review and everything else a traditional scholarly journal does.

Dr. Gunther Eysenbach, founder and CEO of JMIR Publications, says,

"Our goal is to rapidly peer review and publish a paper. To this end, JMIRx peer reviews preprints and publishes their revised “version of record” along with the peer review reports across a broad range of medical, clinical, and related health sciences. Unlike the majority of JMIR journals, papers published in a JMIRx journal do not require a digital health focus."

Accepted papers are published along with the related peer review reports and the authors’ responses to these peer review reports, providing an additional layer of transparency within the scholarly publishing process.

JMIRx Med and all JMIRx journals are diamond journals, funded by institutions and research funding agencies through Plan P, a framework and platform for institutions and funders to promote open science.

DOAJ is used by more than 5000 institutions worldwide, and JMIR Publications is delighted to be featured in this directory. Additional JMIR Publications’ journals indexed in DOAJ include the Journal of Medical Internet Research, JMIR mHealth and uHealth, JMIR Research Protocols, JMIR Human Factors, JMIR Mental Health, JMIR Serious Games, JMIR Medical Informatics, JMIR Formative Research, JMIR Diabetes, JMIR Cancer, JMIR Pediatrics and Parenting, JMIR Medical Education, JMIR Aging, JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies, JMIR Cardio, JMIR Public Health and Surveillance, JMIR Infodemiology, and the Interactive Journal of Medical Research, as outlined here. Additional journals may currently be under evaluation.

About DOAJ

The Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ) was launched in 2003 with 300 open access journals. Today, this independent database contains over 17,500 peer-reviewed open access journals covering all areas of science, technology, medicine, social sciences, arts, and humanities. DOAJ's mission is to increase the visibility, accessibility, reputation, usage, and impact of quality, peer-reviewed, open access scholarly research journals globally, regardless of discipline, geography, or language.

About JMIR Publications

JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 30+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and it is the largest journal in the medical informatics field.