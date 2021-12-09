Findings Continue to Change the Treatment of Blood Cancers

Newswise — Researchers from Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC), a part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present updates on treatment advances in multiple myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia, and bone marrow transplantation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held virtually and live at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from December 11-14, 2021.

"John Theurer Cancer Center is a world leader in the care of people with hematologic malignancies and a pioneer in clinical research related to blood cancers. The acceptance of 47 studies from our investigators demonstrates our expertise in this area and our commitment to improving outcomes not only for our own patients, but people affected by these diseases everywhere," said Andre Goy, MD, MS, chairman and executive director of the John Theurer Cancer Center.

This year's presentations will include a plenary session as the #2 ranked abstract for the entire conference with data that will change the paradigm in the treatment of relapsed aggressive lymphoma for the FIRST TIME in 40 years. Dr. Lori Leslie, MD, director of the Indolent Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Research Programs at JTCC will be co-presenter of the phase III international ZUMA-7 clinical trial (abstract #2), which compared axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) CAR T-cell therapy with standard of care (SOC) in patients with relapsed / refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after initial therapy. For decades the SOC has been high dose therapy followed by autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) – but patients with high risk disease and / or early relapse still do very poorly. Axi-cel is now used to treat DLBCL that have failed two prior regimens of treatment, including standard salvage chemoimmunotherapy (CIT) followed by ASCT. 

Bringing axi-cel earlier as second line therapy resulted in a 2.5-fold increase in median event-free survival (defined as the time without any cancer progression or any related complications)  and doubled the complete response rate (65% vs 32%).

"This study is the first to change the paradigm for relapsed and refractory DLBCL that was established decades ago, demonstrating significant and clinically meaningful improvements in outcome," said Dr. Leslie. "Axi-cel may replace chemoimmunotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation as the standard of care for people with DLBCL that relapses or persists after initial treatment. It is a game-changer."

The JTCC presentations address new developments in the treatment of multiple myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia, and bone marrow transplantation, as well as a study assessing gene therapy for sickle cell disease in pediatric patients.

Multiple Myeloma Research

  • Adding a PI3K inhibitor improved duration of CAR T-cell response. (Abstract #548, David S. Siegel, MD, PhD) In this phase I clinical trial, researchers showed that adding a PI3 kinase inhibitor called bb007 to bb2121 CAR T-cell therapy (forming a combined therapy called bb21217) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) patients who had three or more regimens of treatment resulted in a duration of response of 17 months (compared with 10 months for bb2121 alone in a prior study), and CAR T cells were detectable longer.
  • Study shows feasibility of "off the shelf" donated CAR T cells. (Abstract #651, David S. Siegel, MD, PhD). Current CAR T-cell therapies involve expensive modification of a patient's own T cells. Allogeneic (donated) CAR T cells represent a potentially more accessible, less expensive option but carry the risk of rejection and complications such as graft-vs-host disease. The phase I UNIVERSAL study demonstrated the safety of donated anti-BCMA CAR T cells in heavily pretreated MM patients, with mild to moderate side effects as expected for this type of immunotherapy.
  • Novel targeted MM therapies. Three abstracts provided additional data on novel targeted agents for relapsed/refractory MM. Selinexor was FDA approved in December 2020 and is being assessed in combination with other agents. A study of once-weekly oral selinexor with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (abstract #2748, Noa Biran, MD) showed an overall response rate of more than 60% in relapsed/refractory MM, including patients whose disease persisted after CAR T-cell therapy or after anti-CD38 antibody treatment. This is important because patients with MM after CAR T-cell therapy usually do not respond to additional treatment.
  • Study shows patients fare better if treated in high-volume academic medical centers. (Abstract #2996, David Vesole, MD, PhD, with Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers) An analysis of data from the National Cancer Database of nearly 175,000 patients with MM treated at all types of facilities showed that the median overall survival was 75.5 months at high-volume centers versus 50.2 months at low-volume centers. Academic/research cancer programs with high volumes have the best outcomes in MM and are more likely to use chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and autologous stem cell transplantation than low-volume centers, particularly community cancer centers.

Lymphoma Research

  • Long-term data confirm durability of CAR T-cell benefit in indolent lymphoma. (Abstract #93, Lori Leslie, MD) An update of the pivotal ZUMA-5 clinical trial, which led to the approval of axi-cel CAR T-cell therapy for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, confirmed continued benefit in patients with indolent lymphoma. In follicular lymphoma (most common subtype of indolent lymphoma), high response rates translated to durable responses, with a median duration of response of 38.6 months and 57% of patients free of cancer progression at last follow-up.
  • Study confirms benefit of CAR T-cell therapy for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). (Abstract #744, Andre Goy, MD) ZUMA-2 led to the first approval of CAR T-cell therapy for MCL. An analysis of real-world data of MCL patients who received this treatment, 73% of whom would not have been eligible for ZUMA-2, demonstrated similar effectiveness, with an overall response rate of 86% and 64% achieving a complete response. The results support the paradigm-shifting benefit of this therapy in a heavily pretreated patient population where the median overall survival would have otherwise been very poor.
  • Molecular biomarkers predictive of CAR T-cell response. (Abstract #165, Andrew Ip, MD, Andre Goy, MD) Researchers performed whole exome and transcriptome sequencing to show that patients with DLBCL who had genetic signatures of high-risk disease with standard initial therapy do well with CAR T-cell therapy. Some mutations predicted good versus poor outcomes after CAR T-cell therapy—reflecting differences in the tumor or its microenvironment—and may provide the rationale for choosing the most appropriate treatment for each patient and augmenting the response to CAR T-cell therapy.
  • Value of adding brentuximab to standard chemotherapy for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (Abstract #133, Tatyana Feldman, MD, Lori Leslie, MD) Non-anaplastic subtypes of T-cell lymphoma have poor outcomes and require new options. This study showed that adding brentuximab to conventional combination chemotherapy was tolerable and effective in patients with non-anaplastic CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
  • Machine learning useful for stratifying lymphoma patients. (Abstract #2395, Andre Goy, MD) Using machine learning and data on 380 patients with DLBCL with expression levels of 180 genes, researchers used machine learning to develop a model to reliably stratify patients with DLBCL treated with R-CHOP combination therapy into four survival subgroups. The model can be used to identify which patients may not respond well to R-CHOP—a standard DLBCL treatment—and instead be considered for other therapies or clinical trials.
  • Lymphoma/CLL adversely affects COVID-19 outcomes. (Abstract #184, Lori Leslie, MD) A study of electronic medical record data on 500 patients with lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), or other lymphoid cancers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 showed that those with aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma and CLL and patients who had received recent cytotoxic chemotherapy or anti-CD20 antibody treatment (such as rituximab) may be at risk for poor COVID-19 outcomes. JTCC researchers are now working with investigators in the Center for Discovery and Innovation to study T-cell immunity in people with cancer.
  • Other studies focused on adding ublituximab and umbralisib to ibrutinib in people with CLL (Abstract #395, Lori Leslie, MD) and assessing cerdulatinib as monotherapy for patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (Abstract #622, Tatayana Feldman, MD).

Leukemia Research

  • Oral therapy for low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) (Abstract #66, James McCloskey, MD) People with MDS are at risk for developing acute leukemia. Those with low-risk MDS may receive supportive care for low blood counts. Patients with high-risk MDS have received inconvenient injections with drugs such as azacitidine and decitabine. This study showed that oral decitabine and cedazuridine was pharmacokinetically equivalent to intravenous decitabine; in patients with low-risk MDS, the oral treatment was well tolerated with prolonged treatment and may be useful for preventing the progression of this disease to leukemia.
  • Effectiveness of adding venetoclax to gilteritinib effective for FLT3-mutated acute leukemia (Abstract #691, James McCloskey, MD) Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with FLT3 mutations initially responds to FLT3 inhibitors but frequently becomes resistant to these drugs. This study showed that giving venetoclax (a BCL2 inhibitor) with the FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib was very effective, clearing the FLT3 mutation in most patients, and was associated with longer overall survival—even in patients with high-risk subtypes.
  • Liquid biopsy for detecting molecular abnormalities in AML (Abstract #3463, Jamie Koprivnikar, MD, James McCloskey, MD, and others) This study assessed next-generation sequencing (NGS) to detect molecular abnormalities in AML using liquid biopsies. The data show that this approach is reliable for detecting structural chromosomal abnormalities in myeloid neoplasms. It could potentially replace the need for conventional cytogenetic testing, be much more convenient (replacing bone marrow biopsies for materials), and be more cost-effective.

Bone Marrow Transplantation Research

  • Next-generation sequencing and liquid biopsy valuable for detecting early relapse after stem cell transplantation. (Abstract #1828, Scott Rowley, MD, Michele Donato, MD, Maher Albitar, MD, and others) Cell-free DNA was isolated from the peripheral blood post-allogeneic transplant in patients treated for AML, acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, MDS, MM, and lymphoma. Researchers showed that NGS and liquid biopsy are useful for detecting residual disease. The data suggest that this approach, which examines cancer DNA in peripheral blood rather than a sample from a bone marrow biopsy, may be effective for detecting and managing minimal residual disease (MRD)—the next frontier in oncology—enabling doctors to modify therapy to achieve MRD negative status or, during transplantation, to adjust immunosuppressors or use additional T cells to prevent relapse.
  • Use of NGS and machine learning after transplant to predict graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) (Abstract #2892, Scott Rowley, MD, Michele Donato, MD, Maher Albitar, MD, and others) Using NGS RNA sequencing plus a machine learning approach, researchers looked at over 1,400 genes in 46 patients who had an allogeneic bone marrow transplant and developed a model based on 7 genes to predict acute GVHD, one of the most significant complications of receiving a transplant from a bone marrow donor. There are currently no valid ways to predict acute GVHD and intervene early until patients become symptomatic. The ability to identify molecular markers of this complication while patients are asymptomatic may allow for early intervention to prevent GVHD.

Sickle Cell Disease Research

  • Sustained quality of life in patients receiving gene therapy for sickle cell disease (Abstract #7, Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, DO, Hackensack University Medical Center) LentiGlobin gene therapy (bb1111) has been under study in a clinical trial as a one-time treatment and cure for sickle cell disease. This study presented long-term quality of life data for one group in the study, demonstrating an improvement in hematologic parameters and complete resolution of veno-occlusive events and related pain as well as sustained and clinically meaningful improvement in quality of life 6 and 24 months post-treatment. Even patients with the worst baseline quality of life scores experienced a benefit. LentiGlobin is the first gene therapy for sickle cell disease and the results of this study are very promising, with the potential to change patient outcomes for this chronic debilitating disease.

Abstract #TypeTitleAuthorsPresenting (PST)
2Plenary Scientific SessionPrimary Analysis of ZUMA-7: A Phase 3 Randomized Trial of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) Versus Standard-of-Care Therapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell LymphomaLori A. LeslieSunday, December 12, 2021: 2:00 PM-4:00 PM
7OralSustained Improvements in Patient-Reported Quality of Life up to 24 Months Post-Treatment with LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Gene TherapyStacey RifkinSaturday, December 11, 2021: 9:30 AM-11:00 AM
50OralA Large Multicenter Real-World Evidence (RWE) Analysis of Autoimmune (AI) Diseases and Lymphoma: Histologic Associations, Disease Characteristics, Survival, and PrognosticationTatyana A. Feldman, Jason LoftersSaturday, December 11, 2021: 9:45 AM
66OralOral Decitabine/Cedazuridine in Patients with Lower Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome: A Longer-Term Follow-up of from the Ascertain StudyJames K McCloskeySaturday, December 11, 2021: 10:45 AM
93OralLong-Term Follow-up Analysis of ZUMA-5: A Phase 2 Study of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (iNHL)Pashna N. Munshi, Lori A. Leslie,Saturday, December 11, 2021: 10:00 AM
133OralBrentuximab Vedotin Plus Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Etoposide, and Prednisone (CHEP-BV) Followed By BV Consolidation in Patients with CD30-Expressing Peripheral T-Cell LymphomasTatyana A. Feldman, Lori A. LeslieSaturday, December 11, 2021: 12:00 PM-1:30 PM
165OralImpact of Molecular Features of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma on Treatment Outcomes with Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell TherapyAndrew Ip, MD, Andre GoySaturday, December 11, 2021: 12:30 PM
184OralA Multi-Center Retrospective Review of COVID-19 Outcomes in Patients with Lymphoid MalignancyLori A. LeslieSaturday, December 11, 2021: 12:00 PM-1:30 PM
307OralPost Hoc Analysis of Responses to Ponatinib in Patients with Chronic-Phase Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CP-CML) By Baseline BCR-ABL1 Level and Baseline Mutation Status in the Optic TrialJames K McCloskeySaturday, December 11, 2021: 4:00 PM-5:30 PM
395OralA Phase 2 Study Evaluating the Addition of Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2) to Ibrutinib in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): A Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)-Driven, Time-Limited ApproachLori A. LeslieSunday, December 12, 2021: 10:30 AM
548OralUpdated Clinical and Correlative Results from the Phase I CRB-402 Study of the BCMA-Targeted CAR T Cell Therapy bb21217 in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple MyelomaDavid S. SiegelSunday, December 12, 2021: 4:30 PM-6:00 PM
561OralPolyclonality Strongly Correlates with Biological Outcomes and Is Significantly Increased Following Improvements to the Phase 1/2 HGB-206 Protocol and Manufacturing of LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD; bb1111) Gene Therapy (GT)Stacey Rifkin-ZenenbergSunday, December 12, 2021: 4:30 PM-6:00 PM
622OralPhase 2a Study of the Dual SYK/JAK Inhibitor Cerdulatinib (ALXN2075) As Monotherapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Peripheral T-Cell LymphomaFeldmanMonday, December 13, 2021: 11:15 AM
623OralNanatinostat (Nstat) and Valganciclovir (VGCV) in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr Virus-Positive (EBV+) Lymphomas: Final Results from the Phase 1b/2 VT3996-201 StudyTatyana A. FeldmanMonday, December 13, 2021: 11:30 AM
651OralUniversal Updated Phase 1 Data Validates the Feasibility of Allogeneic Anti-BCMA ALLO-715 Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple MyelomaDavid S. SiegelMonday, December 13, 2021: 11:00 AM
691OralVenetoclax in Combination with Gilteritinib Demonstrates Molecular Clearance of FLT3 mutation in Relapsed/Refractory FLT3-Mutated Acute Myeloid LeukemiaJames McCloskeyMonday, December 13, 2021: 2:45 PM
744OralBrexucabtagene Autoleucel for Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma: Real World Experience from the US Lymphoma CAR T ConsortiumAndre H. GoyMonday, December 13, 2021: 2:45 PM-4:15 PM
755OralStandardizing the Diagnostic and Therapeutic Approach to Newly Diagnosed Children with ITP: An ITP Consortium of North America (ICON) Quality Improvement InitiativeStacey RifkinMonday, December 13, 2021: 3:45 PM
1202Poster 1PK and PD Assessment of BET Inhibitor Pelabresib (CPI-0610) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Lymphoma: Findings from a Phase 1 StudyAndre H. GoySaturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
1273Poster 1Aspacytarabine (BST-236) As Monotherapy Is Safe, Well-Tolerated and Effective for the Treatment of Adults with Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Unfit for Intensive Therapy. Results of a Phase 2 StudyJames K McCloskeySaturday, December 11, 2021: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
1276Poster 1Updated Survival and Response Analyses from a Phase 1 Study of Ivosidenib or Enasidenib Combined with Induction and Consolidation Chemotherapy in Patients with Newly Diagnosed AML with an IDH1 or IDH2 MutationJames K McCloskeySaturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
1347Poster IProduction of Anti-Spike Antibodies in Response to COVID Vaccine in Lymphoma PatientsAlexandra Della Pia, Michael Koropsak, Lori A. Leslie,, Andre H. Goy, Tatyana A. Feldman, and Andrew IpSaturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
1365Poster ISafety and Efficacy of Tenalisib Given in Combination with Romidepsin in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory T-Cell Lymphoma: Final Results from a Phase I/II Open Label Multi-Center StudyTatyana A. FeldmanSaturday, December 11, 2021: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
1428Poster IOlder Patients with Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL): Real World Evidence (RWE) of Prognostication and Outcomes with Post-Induction TherapySamuel SingerSaturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
1651Poster 1Efficacy and Safety of Selinexor-Containing Regimens in Patients with Multiple Myeloma Previously Treated with Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibodies (αCD38 mAb)Noa BiranSaturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
1764Poster ILong-Term (4- and 5-Year) Overall Survival in ZUMA-1, the Pivotal Study of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Patients with Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL)Andre H. GoySaturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
1828Poster IReliability of Liquid Biopsy and Next Generation Sequencing in Monitoring Residual Disease Post-Hematopoietic Stem Cell TransplantMaher Albitar, Andrew L. Pecora, Andrew Ip, Andre H. Goy, Jeffrey Justin Estella, Sukhdeep Kaur, Hyung C. Suh,, Michele L. Donato and Scott D. RowleySaturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
2395Poster IIDetermining Clinical Course of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Using Targeted Transcriptome and Machine Learning AlgorithmsMaher Albitar, Andre H. GoySunday, December 12, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2423Poster IIPhase 2a Study of the Dual SYK/JAK Inhibitor Cerdulatinib (ALXN2075) As Monotherapy or in Combination with Rituximab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular LymphomaTatyana A. FeldmanSunday, December 12, 2021: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2448Poster IIUpdates from Ongoing, First-in-Human Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of TTI-621, a Novel Biologic Targeting CD47, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic MalignanciesTatyana A. FeldmanSunday, December 12, 2021: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2454Poster IIBrentuximab Vedotin, Nivolumab, Doxorubicin, and Dacarbazine (AN+AD) for Advanced Stage Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma: Preliminary Safety Results from the Single-Arm Phase 2 Study (SGN35-027 Part B)Tatyana A. FeldmanSunday, December 12, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2465Poster IIBrentuximab Vedotin As Consolidation Therapy Following Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation in Children and Adolescents with Relapsed/Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma: A Multi-Center Retrospective AnalysisJennifer KrajewskiSunday, December 12, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2495Poster IIA Multi-Center Retrospective Study of Polatuzumab for Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma Relapsed after Standard of Care CAR T-Cell TherapyAndrew IpSunday, December 12, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2695Poster IIMonoclonal Gammopathy of Ocular Significance (MGOS) – a Series of Corneal Manifestations and Treatment OutcomesDavid H. VesoleSunday, December 12, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2748Poster IIOnce Weekly Oral Selinexor, Pomalidomide, and Dexamethasone in Relapsed Refractory Multiple MyelomaNoa BiranSunday, December 12, 2021: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2751Poster IISelinexor-Based Regimens in Patients with Multiple Myeloma after Prior Anti-B-Cell Maturation Antigen TreatmentNoa BiranSunday, December 12, 2021: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2757Poster IIA Phase 2 Multi-Arm Study of Magrolimab Combinations in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple MyelomaDavid S. SiegelSunday, December 12, 2021: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2832Poster IIProphylactic Corticosteroid Use with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma (R/R LBCL): One-Year Follow-up of ZUMA-1 Cohort 6 (C6)Andre H. GoySunday, December 12, 2021: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2892Poster IIBone Marrow-Based Biomarkers for Predicting aGVHD Using Targeted RNA Next Generation Sequencing and Machine Learning Sunday, December 12, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2900Poster IIAssessment of Serology after Sars-Cov-2 Vaccine in Allogeneic HCT RecipientsMelissa Baker, Maria Cortes, Michele L. Donato, Sukhdeep Kaur, Hyung C. Suh, Alison Morawski, Phyllis McKiernan,  Amy Einstein, Michele Boonstra, and Scott D. RowleySunday, December 12, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
2996Poster IIImpact of Treating Facility on Overall Survival and Treatment in Multiple Myeloma (MM) Using National Cancer Database (NCDB)Kimberley Doucette, ,David H. Vesole, Catherine LaiSunday, December 12, 2021: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
3463Poster IIIReliability of Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Next Generation Sequencing in Predicting Chromosomal Structural Abnormalities and Cytogenetic-Risk Stratification of Patients with Myeloid NeoplasmsMaher Albitar, Andrew Ip, Andre H. Goy, Jamie Koprivnikar and James K McCloskeyMonday, December 13, 2021: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
3534Poster IIIPhase 1b/2 Study of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) or Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)Noa BiranMonday, December 13, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
3574Poster IIIClinical Activity of CC-99282, a Novel, Oral Small Molecule Cereblon E3 Ligase Modulator (CELMoD) Agent, in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (R/R NHL) – First Results from a Phase 1, Open-Label StudyTatyana A. FeldmanMonday, December 13, 2021: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
3682Poster IIIEfficacy of Oral Decitabine/Cedazuridine (ASTX727) in the CMML Subgroup from the Ascertain Phase 3 StudyJames K McCloskeyMonday, December 13, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
3826Poster IIILong-Term Outcomes of Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated with Standard-of-Care Axicabtagene Ciloleucel: Results from the US Lymphoma CAR-T Cell ConsortiumAndre H. GoyMonday, December 13, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
4115Poster IIIClinician-Based Performance Status and Its Correlation with Patient-Reported Outcomes: Findings from a Prospective Observational Study in Patients with Mantle Cell LymphomaAndre H. GoyMonday, December 13, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

