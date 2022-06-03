Article title: Kidney stone formation in a novel murine model of polycystic kidney disease

Authors: Heather A.L. Riddle, Shiqin Zhang, Feng Qian, James C. Williams Jr., Jason R. Stubbs, Peter Stanley N. Rowe, Stephen C. Parnell

From the authors: “Our results are consistent with recent studies suggesting a link between cystic disease and renal stone formation. Our results suggest that stone formation may be an inherent consequence of cyst formation, but may require prolonged survival or the changing microenvironment of an aged, cystic kidney to become evident.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.