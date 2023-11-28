Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Louisiana State University Health Shreveport (LSUHS) has chosen Dimensions Analytics and Dimensions Research Security from Digital Science’s flagship products to advance its world-class research programs.

LSUHS is one of the first customers to subscribe to the new Dimensions Research Security app. The institution – one of the leading health science research programs in the U.S. – has signed a three-year deal to utilize the two products from Dimensions’ suite of products.

These Digital Science solutions will offer LSUHS the twin capabilities of Dimensions Analytics’ search applications, with powerful visual views to support the user in getting answers to any possible specific research or research strategy question, as well as Dimensions Research Security’s visual application, which helps to ensure regulatory compliance.

LSUHS’ mission is to teach, heal, and discover, in order to advance the well-being of the region and beyond. Its research program aims to achieve distinction and international recognition for both basic science and clinical research programs. Together, they contribute to the body of knowledge and practice of science and medicine, alongside utilizing research and knowledge to support economic growth and prosperity.

“We are very enthusiastic about implementing Dimensions Analytics and Dimensions Research Security at LSU Health Shreveport. These will be valuable resources for our team to support research data and analysis needs, as well as improve efficiency regarding research integrity and compliance, which is a top priority for our institution,” said Jarrod Sawyer, Research Data and Applications Project Manager for LSU Health Shreveport’s Office for Research.

Heidi Becker, Lead Product Operations Manager, said: “We’re excited that LSU Health Shreveport has taken this important step, combining the power of our world-leading information with the ability to assess, prioritize and act on potential compliance issues. We’ve seen research security issues become an increasing priority for US institutions, with concern rapidly expanding globally. LSUHS is now among a growing group of proactive research institutions who are ahead of the curve when it comes to addressing these concerns.”

About LSU Health Shreveport

LSU Health Shreveport is one of two health sciences centers of the Louisiana State University (LSU) System and home to the only academic medical center in a 150-mile radius. The primary mission of LSU Health Shreveport is to teach, heal, and discover in order to advance the well-being of the state, region and beyond. LSU Health Shreveport encompasses the School of Medicine, School of Graduate Studies and School of Allied Health Professions, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and a robust research enterprise. For more information, visit www.lsuhs.edu.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter/X or on LinkedIn.

