Newswise — JAKARTA, Indonesia — Mayo Clinic has opened a patient information office in Jakarta to assist patients, their families, referring physicians and insurance brokers in Indonesia. The office is Mayo Clinic's first in Southeast Asia.

The office staff, fluent in Bahasa Indonesia and English, will help patients, their families and physicians who refer patients to make appointments at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London.

"We are pleased to add an office in Jakarta to our services for international patients," says Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases physician and executive medical director of the Asia-Pacific region. "Mayo Clinic specialists have experience collaborating with physicians all over the world. We are dedicated to meeting the needs of patients and their families before they arrive, during appointments and after they return home."

The Jakarta office staff will assist with travel, lodging, billing and insurance arrangements; provide general orientation to Mayo Clinic; facilitate Mayo review of medical records; and coordinate future appointments. The office does not provide medical attention.

The office staff may be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at +62-811-88839000. Learn more at https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/international/locations/indonesia.

Also in Indonesia, Mayo Clinic:

Recently announced that IHC Rumah Sakit Pusat Pertamina (IHC RSPP) in Jakarta has become the first hospital in Indonesia to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted health care organizations with special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise. RSPP is owned by PT Pertamina Bina Medika Indonesia Healthcare Corporation (IHC).

Has a consulting engagement advising IHC in the development of their new greenfield flagship Bali International Hospital.

Mayo Clinic also has patient information offices in Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

Mayo Clinic accepts appointment requests directly from patients and patient referrals from physicians. Interpreters are available at no cost to assist with communication between health care providers and patients whose primary language is not English.

Mayo Clinic is ranked the best hospital in the world by Newsweek and the No. 1 hospital in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. Mayo Clinic serves roughly 1.4 million people from 139 countries every year.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.