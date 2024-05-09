Newswise — Thirteen Mercy Medical Center nurses have been recognized as among “the best of the best” in the region by Baltimore magazine’s 10th annual “Excellence in Nursing Awards” survey, May 2024 issue.

The survey attracted hundreds of nominations covering numerous different specialties over a 9-month period. Nominations were reviewed by a panel of nurse advisors who helped determine the winners. From Mercy, the following nurses were recognized:

Hayley Rout, BSN, RN, ENDO

Angela Palmer, BSN, RN, CGRN, B2 Motility

Allene Yelle, BSN, RN, Foot & Ankle

Hillary Stamps, BSN, RN, CPAN, Manager B12 Telemetry

Juanita Baroya, BSN, RN, CPAN, Nursing Supervisors & Bunting PACU

Yvette Coolahan, BSN, RN, ONS, B15 Oncology

Kalomira Tasker, BSN, RN, ONS, B15 Oncology

Holli Hayman, BSN, RN, CNOR, Bunting OR

Lisa Myers, BNS, RN, CNOR, B6 OR

Marla Outlaw,BSN, RN, CNOR, Foot and Ankle

Evasue "Afton" Brown, RN, Crane PACU

Andrea Staiti, BSN, CV-BC, Angio/Cardiac

M.J. Rosenthal, MS, RN, CCRN-K, Center for Clinical Excellence

The magazine solicited nominations from peers, supervisors, and patients of registered nurses, both in and out of hospitals, who represent the finest in their field.

“Mercy nurses have a strong reputation for their skill and expertise, leadership ability, and for delivering compassionate care. They continue to excel, and are extremely deserving of this recognition,” said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Mercy RNs are committed to staying at the forefront of nursing excellence to provide the best care possible for patients. Mercy nurses enhance their clinical practice skills via such programs as the Clinical Advancement Program and OR Nurse Residency Program. Mercy has nearly 250 nurses nationally certified in specialty care areas such as critical care, oncology, orthopedics, OR and inpatient obstetrics.

Mercy’s achievement in nursing is further evidenced by earning the coveted Magnet recognition. Magnet Designation is a national standard for nursing excellence awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and one of the most prestigious nursing awards in the United States.

Mercy first earned Magnet recognition in 2011 and achieved re-designation most recently in 2021.

The American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) named Mercy a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence recipient for its Critical Care Unit. The Beacon Award for Excellence is a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments, recognizing unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated hospital with a national reputation for women’s health care. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com and MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER.