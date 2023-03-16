Newswise — (New York, NY – March 16, 2023) – In an effort to expand equitable health care throughout New York City, the Digital and Technology Partners (DTP) department at Mount Sinai Health System is collaborating with The New York Public Library (NYPL) to support access to health services through electronic information or technologies—better known as telehealth—and digital literacy skills.

The Library’s TechConnect department will hold free classes called “Take Charge with MyChart,” which teach participants how to find a new doctor, access existing medical records or test results, schedule or attend a virtual doctor’s appointment, and refill prescriptions online using MyMountSinai, Mount Sinai’s version of MyChart, a software system and app widely used by health care organizations.

“Over the past few years, it’s become clear that our commitment to our patients cannot stop at the doors of our buildings,” said Bruce Darrow, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, and Deputy Chief Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. “This program helps to address a digital divide in our community and we are grateful to NYPL and the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation for partnering with us on this important initiative.”

The two-hour course will be available online and in person at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in midtown Manhattan, the Bronx Library Center in the Bronx, and Richmondtown Library and St. George Library Center on Staten Island. (Class times and locations can be found at nypl.org/events). The Library will also offer a Chromebook borrowing program for patrons with limited access, which will allow them to check out devices and use telehealth resources on their own time.

The telehealth class, which does not require attendees to already have a MyChart account, is a part of NYPL TechConnect that provides more than 100 beginner- to advanced-level technology classes to help adults develop computer skills. This work is part of the Library’s overall commitment to lifelong learning and education, led by the Merryl and James Tisch Director of Branch Libraries and Education, a position established with a gift from James Tisch, Co-Chairman of Mount Sinai Health System’s Boards of Trustees, and Merryl Tisch, Ed.D. That investment builds on, expands, and strengthens the Library’s robust work in the areas of digital equity, technology training, adult literacy, early literacy, and summer learning by developing innovative, cohesive programs.

“For over 125 years, The New York Public Library has offered vital resources that support the communities we serve,” said Brian Bannon, the Library’s Merryl and James Tisch Director of Branch Libraries and Education. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Mount

Sinai on this important project that creates new opportunities to educate and support our patrons with tools that can help advocate for themselves and those they love.”

“This administration’s commitment to bridging the digital divide through increased access to broadband, devices, and digital skills training ensures all New Yorkers can leverage technology to lead better lives,” said New York City Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser. “We are proud to partner with Mount Sinai and The New York Public Library on this vital program to enhance digital literacy and expand equitable health care across the city.”

“Telehealth is an amazingly valuable tool—but only for those who know how to access it,” said Eve Stotland, senior program officer with The New York Community Trust. “Many people lack the technological skills to use apps like MyChart with confidence. In particular, telehealth has seen lower adoption by Black, Latinx, and older New Yorkers. The New York Community Trust is proud to support The New York Public Library’s efforts to make sure that all New Yorkers know how to use MyChart and other telehealth programs, and to get the care they need to thrive.”

​​Major support for the development of this new telehealth initiative at The New York Public Library is provided by The New York Community Trust.

Mount Sinai Health System is supported by the New York State Health Foundation.

NYPL TechConnect is made possible thanks to the generous support of Arthur W. Koenig, Apple Education, Accenture, and by NYC Connected Communities, a program of the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,400 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals, receiving high “Honor Roll” status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital among the country’s best in several pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is ranked No. 14 nationwide in National Institutes of Health funding and in the 99th percentile in research dollars per investigator according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About The New York Public Library

For over 125 years, The New York Public Library has been a free provider of education and information for the people of New York and beyond. With over 90 locations—including research and branch libraries—throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, the Library offers free materials, computer access, classes, exhibitions, programming and more to everyone from toddlers to scholars, and has seen record numbers of attendance and circulation in recent years. The New York Public Library receives approximately 16 million visits through its doors annually and millions more around the globe who use its resources at www.nypl.org. To offer this wide array of free programming, The New York Public Library relies on both public and private funding. Learn more about how to support the Library at nypl.org/support.