Compulsive betting, also known as "pathologic betting" and "gambling affliction (GA)," is recognized for producing significant economic, societal, psychological, and physical ramifications for those impacted. Stress is a major contributor to the onset and recurrence of this affliction, according to research. Nevertheless, research indicates that substituting betting with alternate recreational activities might reduce the probability of acquiring the condition. Recently, forest bathing, or "shinrin-yoku," a type of nature therapy, has surfaced as a successful and convenient method of alleviating stress. Additionally, several scientific studies have revealed that exposure to nature can decrease stress levels and assist the body in relaxing.

Following proposals to introduce commercial casinos in Japan, Yoshifumi Miyazaki, a Professor Emeritus at the Centre for Environment, Health, and Field Sciences at Chiba University, led a research team to explore the potential of nature therapy, specifically insect sounds, in decreasing stress responses in individuals with GD. The team aimed to compare the physiological and psychological impacts of nature and city sounds on GD patients. The study was conducted by Hiroko Ochiai from the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, National Hospital Organization Tokyo Medical Center; Harumi Ikei, an assistant professor; and Hyunju Jo, a research fellow, both from the Center for Environment, Health and Field Sciences, Chiba University; and Masayuki Ohishi from Ohishi Clinic, Yokohama, Japan. The research was made available online on March 27, 2023, and is set to be published in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine.

For this study, 22 Japanese male individuals between the ages of 25 and 60, all diagnosed with pathological gambling based on a score of 5 or more on the South Oaks Gambling Screen scale, were recruited. The participants were divided randomly into two groups and exposed to either digital nature sounds of insects or traffic sounds at a city intersection in a counterbalanced manner. The study aimed to measure the physiological effects of exposure and used sensors for heart rate variability to measure the participants' autonomic nervous activity. Changes in oxyhemoglobin (oxy-Hb) concentrations in the bilateral prefrontal cortex were also measured using a near-infrared spectroscopy system. To evaluate the subjective effects of the exposure, the participants completed the modified version of the semantic differential method questionnaire and the Profiles of Mood States, second edition (POMS2), which were part of the psychological effects assessment.

The study's findings strongly suggest that exposure to nature-based stimuli induced physiological relaxation and other positive responses among individuals with GD. Participants showed a significant decrease in oxy-Hb concentration in the bilateral prefrontal cortex while listening to nature sounds, indicating increased relaxation and positivity. This was further supported by low scores on the POMS2 negative emotions subscale, and participants reported an overall improvement in mood, as well as a sense of comfort and relaxation.

Prof. Miyazaki acknowledges the significance of the study, stating that it highlights the need for familiar relaxation methods, especially with the current circumstances where people are spending more time at home and are under stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He adds that the results of the experiment suggest that auditory stimulation with nature-derived sounds can also be beneficial for individuals with GD.

In all fairness, the findings of this study highlight the importance of nature sounds in managing negative emotional states in patients with GD.

Prof. Miyazaki concludes that nature therapy may have a valuable role to play in stress reduction among different patient groups and the general population, particularly in the face of increasing levels of stress caused by the artificialization of society. He suggests that as more scientific evidence accumulates, different nature-derived stimuli, including the auditory stimulus used in this study, may provide effective means of reducing stress and promoting relaxation in individuals. These findings may have broader implications for the development of non-pharmacological approaches to managing stress and improving overall well-being.

More investigation is necessary to examine the extended consequences of nature-sourced sounds on individuals with GD. However, the study's outcomes imply that nature-derived sounds might function as a workable stress-reducing therapy for both individuals with severe addictions and those in sound health. The findings suggest that exposure to nature-sourced sounds can notably amplify physiological relaxation and overall mood, potentially aiding in the management of negative emotional states linked to GD and other ailments. These effects may also lay the groundwork for the formulation of nature-focused interventions aimed at curtailing stress and enhancing general well-being among the public.

About Professor Yoshifumi Miyazaki

Yoshifumi Miyazaki is a Professor Emeritus from the Centre for Environment, Health and Field Sciences at Chiba University, Japan. He holds a doctorate in medicine from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University. He has published over 200 academic articles and has authored dozens of books on the effects and benefits of nature therapy. In honor of his research efforts, Professor Miyazaki has received awards from the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries & the Japan Society of Physiological Anthropology.

Funding

This study was supported by JKA and received promotion funds from KEIRIN RACE (2020P-224 and 2022P-277).

Reference:

Title of original paper: Relaxation Effect of Nature Sound Exposure on Gambling Disorder Patients: A Crossover Study

Authors: Hiroko Ochiai1*, Harumi Ikei2*, Hyunju Jo2, Masayuki Ohishi3, Yoshifumi Miyazaki2

Affiliations: