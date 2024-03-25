Newswise — In advance of the rare total solar eclipse coming on Monday, April 8, Northern Arizona University astronomer and “eclipse chaser” Cristina Thomas is available for comment.

Thomas can share insights on:

How solar eclipses work

When and where this eclipse will occur

What to keep in mind when traveling to watch the eclipse

How to safely view the eclipse

Why this eclipse is a rare, exciting astronomical event



About Cristina Thomas

Named a “rising star” by Astronomy Magazine in 2023 and an Emerging Scholar by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education in 2022, Thomas is an assistant professor in the Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science at Northern Arizona University. As lead of the observations working group on NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Investigation Team, Thomas and her colleagues made history by crashing into an asteroid by design, taking the first step toward a possible future planetary defense strategy. At NAU, she teaches courses in Indigenous astronomy, the solar system and more, and in her free time she often “chases” solar eclipses around the United States. Thomas has a B.S. from the California Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



Selected News Clips

DART: The impacts of slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid

NPR | Dec. 9, 2022



NASA smashes into an asteroid, completing a mission to save a future day

New York Times | Sept. 26, 2022



NASA’s unprecedented asteroid-deflection mission is more than ‘billiards in space,’ scientists say

Science | Sept. 12, 2022



Rising star in astronomy: Cristina Thomas

Astronomy Magazine | Jan. 18, 2023

