Newswise — MILWAUKEE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Medical Centers, the nation's leading occupational healthcare provider, announces the opening of its newest location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The August 2, 2021 opening of the Milwaukee Airport location marks the fifth state for Nova Medical Centers to be operating in.

Nova Medical Centers reaffirms its commitment to growth nationwide with the opening of the company's 53rd location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Nova is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcome-based work injury treatment and efficient pre-employment testing, all resulted in a proprietary real-time online reporting system, Occuflex. Nova's top rated occupational medical services are in high demand by business owners and industry stakeholders alike, which is driving Nova's growth nationwide.

"As a result of continued demand of our high-quality suite of occupational medical services from employers, workers compensation insurance carriers and networks; we are extremely excited to announce the entry into our fifth state, Wisconsin," said Bruce Meymand, Chief Development and Strategy Officer.

"Nova Medical Centers will open Milwaukee Airport first, expand throughout the Milwaukee metro area and the rest of the state soon after. We look forward to improving Wisconsin workplace health by providing exceptional, outcome-based work injury treatment and fast and efficient pre-employment services," said Meymand.

This new Milwaukee, Wisconsin center is located at 4868 S. 6th St. STE #460, Milwaukee, WI, 53221.

For more information about Nova Medical Centers, including the Longview, TX location and services, please visit n-o-v-a.com

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®:

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 53 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana and Wisconsin and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year. Locations have an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up to date on work injury treatment status and pre-employment testing results. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.