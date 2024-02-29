Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. (Feb. 29, 2024) – The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital announced it is the 2024 presenting sponsor of Youth Empowerment Project’s YEP Enriches, a program that provides out-of-school time enrichment activities for young people. As part of this new partnership, Ochsner Children’s Hospital hosted STEM Fair for YEP on Wednesday, engaging over 100 young people and mentors.

“We appreciate the profound impact that empowering young people can have on their overall well-being, and we’re delighted to partner with YEP,” said Vincent Adolph, MD, chief medical officer, Ochsner Children’s Hospital. “Empowerment and enrichment activities contribute to the holistic development of young people, positively impacting their mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Through our partnership with YEP, we aim to create a brighter, healthier future for children in our community with endless possibilities."

Through YEP Enriches, with the support of Ochsner Children's Hospital, young people ages 7 to 18 receive academic support, physical activity, music, drama and arts instruction, and social-emotional support.

“Ochsner's commitment to community well-being aligns seamlessly with YEP's mission to empower and positively impact the lives of young people,” said Melissa Sawyer, Co-Founder and CEO of YEP. “With Ochsner Children’s Hospital’s support, we look forward to expanding YEP’s reach, enhancing our programs, and making an even more significant, positive impact on the futures of young people and our community.”

Wednesday’s STEM Fair engaged YEP young people and their mentors in activities such as making casts models and performing CPR. The student engagements were designed by Ochsner’s Education Outreach team. The event was held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, the practice facility for the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.

Ochsner Children’s Hospital is the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana. For the seventh year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked it among the country’s Top 50 Children’s Hospitals. In December, Ochsner Health announced plans for The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital, made possible through a transformational gift from Mrs. Gayle Benson. Current and projected needs of children and families throughout the region have driven the plan for the new facility. It follows Ochsner’s years-long and unwavering commitment to enrich its pediatrics program with numerous specialties and subspecialties to treat the most complex and critical conditions, such as pediatric heart and liver transplants.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About YEP

Youth Empowerment Project is celebrating 20 years in 2024. Founded in 2004, YEP engages young people through community-based education, mentoring, employment readiness, and enrichment programs to help them develop skills and strengthen ties to family and community. Today, YEP annually serves over 900 individuals across five sites in the Greater New Orleans area. YEP’s core purpose is to empower young people to improve their lives and the lives of others. For more information, visit https://www.youthempowermentproject.org/.