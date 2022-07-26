Newswise — Chicago [27 July 2022] – Planet Innovation (PI), a healthtech innovation and manufacturing company, has launched its NeoSync™ connectivity solution for diagnostic and medical devices, at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo.

NeoSync is an out-of-the-box solution providing cloud connectivity for medical devices, which enables remote monitoring and management of instruments in development or in the field. Prior to NeoSync, device vendors and clinics were often left in the dark with regards to the health and status of their fleet of medical devices.

NeoSync provides a series of customizable dashboards that enable vendors to gather instrument data and insights, troubleshoot devices remotely and update firmware over-the-air, reducing device downtime and the number of service calls.

NeoSync also offers seamless integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) meaning that devices are embedded into clinic workflows. Clinicians benefit from automated data management – as NeoSync eliminates the need for manual data uploading – as well as gaining faster access to test results. NeoSync has in-built security, privacy, and regulatory compliance as well as standardized quality control measures.

PI CEO Stuart Elliott said the platform was developed to address a critical market problem.

“The PI team has strong insights into the diagnostics and medtech sector, and we’ve found that connectivity is one of the biggest pain points facing product innovators.

“The beauty of digitizing medical devices is that it can unlock a range of insights into how your product is working and offer a deeper understanding of user-behavior,” he said.

PI, a long-time product development and manufacturing company, developed NeoSync to be as easy to deploy as possible. It offers flexible configurations to suit different environments and ensure adequate privacy and security for end users.

For a demonstration of NeoSync's connectivity solution or to find out more about PI's product development and manufacturing capabilities, please visit booth 1745 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo.

For further information and to get in touch, please visit www.planetinnovation.com/neosync