Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY, August 10– Donald Zack, MD, PhD, is recognized for ground-breaking contributions to the field of vision research (Weeks Award). The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB), an anonymous donor, and the Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology (AUPO), annually recognizes and celebrates an excellent vision researcher. The award carries the name of David F. Weeks, former President and Chairman of RPB, in honor of his contributions to the field of vision research. Dr. Zack will receive his award and deliver a presentation during the AUPO 2022 Annual Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in January.

Dr. Zack holds the position of Guerrieri Professor of Genetic Engineering & Molecular Ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “Don’s truly impressive contributions to vision science over the last 30 years, his interest and commitment to help translate his findings towards the clinic, (and) his dedication and success in training the next generation of ophthalmic researchers, explain why I think Don is a perfect and deserving candidate for the 2022 RPB Weeks (Award),” said Peter J. McDonnell, MD, Director of the Wilmer Eye Institute.

AUPO President, Paul Lee, MD, JD shared, “Dr. Zack’s achievements epitomize the multi-disciplinary, collaborative research to transform our understanding of the mechanisms of vision and to develop new therapeutic approaches that the Weeks Award seeks to recognize. His work has made the dream of developing means to protect the optic nerve – and the retina – from damage (neuroprotection) much closer to reality. Dr. Zack has also helped foster amazing colleagues and created pathways for his insights to reach patients more quickly.”

“David F. Weeks dedicated himself for decades to the success of Research to Prevent Blindness, both as an organization and in the literal sense of those words, so it is fitting that this year’s Weeks Award goes to a researcher who is pushing the boundaries of what research can do to preserve sight and perhaps one day even restore lost sight,” said RPB President Brian F. Hofland, PhD. “We applaud Dr. Zack’s significant contributions to glaucoma research to date and look forward to his future discoveries.”

For more information on the RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Vision Research, visit the AUPO website.

About Research to Prevent Blindness

Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) is the leading nonprofit organization supporting eye research directed at the prevention, treatment or eradication of all diseases that damage and destroy sight. As part of this purview, RPB also supports efforts to grow and sustain a robust and diverse vision research community. Since it was founded in 1960 by Dr. Jules Stein, RPB has awarded more than $383 million in research grants to the most talented vision scientists at the nation’s leading medical schools. As a result, RPB has been associated with nearly every major breakthrough in the understanding and treatment of vision loss in the past 61 years. Learn more at www.rpbusa.org.

About Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology

The Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology (AUPO) was founded in 1966 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to research and education. AUPO is the voice of academic ophthalmology through the promotion of medical education, research, and patient care in ophthalmology, and accomplished by providing a forum for discussion of mutual issues facing departments/divisions of ophthalmology in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit aupo.org.