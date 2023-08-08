Newswise — This should explain the results simply, make it clear why they are relevant to others and include easy-to-understand quotes from you. Try to keep the word count lower than 400 words. Include any details of interest; for example, any surprises you encountered during the process, unusual methods used, new partnerships formed.



Intensive farming practices have gained popularity in recent decades, largely due to the escalated demand for poultry products. Nonetheless, the high stocking densities these methods employ have amplified the susceptibility of commercial broilers to numerous stress factors. Of these, immunological stress is particularly concerning as it leads to stunted growth and intestinal damage. As a result, the development and implementation of nutritional strategies are anticipated to become an effective means of mitigating such immunological stress.



A recent study led by Professor Jinshan Zhao’s Lab at the Qingdao Agricultural University in China, investigated the positive impacts of chlorogenic acid (CGA) on broilers experiencing immunological stress induced by dexamethasone. This exploration was carried out through comprehensive multi-omics analyses. CGA, a phenolic acid, is produced by numerous plants including tea, coffee, and a variety of Chinese herbs.



The team’s findings, published in the KeAi journal Animal Nutrition, indicate that the dietary inclusion of CGA enhances the growth performance, intestinal barrier function, and immune function of broilers. These improvements are brought about through the regulation of the gut microbiota, their corresponding metabolites, and intestinal proteins.



“In this study, by using microbiome, metabolites and proteomics, we found that CGA improves the growth, intestinal health and immune function by increasing the abundance of Clostridiales vadin BB60 in the cecal content, elevating the levels of gut microbiota metabolites including 2,4-dihydroxy benzoic acid and homogentisic acid, and regulating the expressions of intestinal proteins, such as TMSB4X, LGMN and APOPA1”, shared Zhao.



While the study offers novel insights into the mechanisms underlying the beneficial impacts of CGA, the team recommend further study to examine the specific role of each component.



This research was funded by The Qingdao Science and Technology Program (22-3-7-xdny-11-nsh), and Shandong Provincial Natural Science Foundation (ZR2021MC118)

10.1016/j.aninu.2023.05.009

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.aninu.2023.05.009

Animal Nutrition