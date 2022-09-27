Abstract: Adults undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplant (HSCT) experience progressive physical and psychosocial distress in early stages post-HSCT, including sleep-wake disturbance (SWD), psychological distress, and fatigue. We conducted a longitudinal feasibility study to determine severity/trajectory of SWDs and investigated relationships among actigraphic sleep parameters, sleepiness, insomnia severity, fear of cancer recurrence (FCR), anxiety, depression, and fatigue at 100 (T1), 150 (T2), and 180 days (T3) post-HSCT. Eight adults enrolled. Median total sleep time (TST) at T1–T3 days was adequate (7.24, 7.17, and 7.09 hours), but sleep efficiency (SE) was suboptimal (78.9%, 78.5%, 83.67%). Median Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) and Insomnia Severity Index (ISI) scores indicated minimal drowsiness and subclinical insomnia at T1–T3. Median FCR Inventory (FCRI) scores indicate diminishing FCR over time. Median scores across time for anxiety (48.05, 50.2, and 44.1) and depression (44.9, 41, and 41) suggest moderate–mild distress with slight fluctuations. Surprisingly, fatigue scores increased from T1–T3 (46, 50.9, and 52.1). Increases in ISI and FCRI scores were associated with modest increases in anxiety. Findings suggest the need to evaluate and address sleep, psychological distress, and fatigue in HSCT recipients. Larger studies to confirm prevalence of SWD and association with psychological factors are warranted.