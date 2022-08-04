August 4, 2022:

What: Frontiers of Health Services Management published a special themed issue on new approaches to workforce planning in the face of healthcare’s workforce crisis. This issue features six compelling, in-depth feature articles that are of current importance to the practice of health services management by drawing on the expertise of the best practitioners, leaders, and scholars.

Why: In this issue of the journal, healthcare leaders shared their strategies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenges and the rise of a workforce crisis in health care. Technology is spurring new healthcare roles and occupations and stroking the demand for new skills and competencies. Ethical decision-making, compensation strategies, and the growing importance of advanced practitioners are also covered. Readers can draw from lessons learned during the past two years to solve problems that have been building for many years into a workforce crisis.

Who: Frontiers of Health Services Management is an official publication of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). Published quarterly, each issue of Frontiers focuses on one healthcare management topic, providing readers with the knowledge needed to understand and react to evolving trends. Frontiers is written by experts on the topic and includes commentary from the field.

How: Visit Frontiers of Health Services Management special issue here

