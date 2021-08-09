Michael Prather, Distinguished Professor of Earth System Science at the University of California, Irvine, is a review editor with the IPCC and has intimate knowledge of the process for preparing IPCC reports. He is available for media interviews.
More information about Professor Prather:
- Seeks to assess the impacts of humans on atmospheric composition within both scientific and policy arenas. Research areas include: the chemically reactive greenhouse gases, particularly methane and ozone; understanding the factors controlling their past and projected abundances; and quantifying their role in climate change, including mitigation options.
- Focuses on simulation of the physical, chemical and biological processes that determine atmospheric composition.
- Develops detailed numerical models of photochemistry and atmospheric radiation plus global chemical transport models that describe ozone and other trace gases.
- Examines chemical coupling and non-linearities in the atmosphere that control global cycling of the greenhouse gases.
- Expert in human impact on atmosphere composition, greenhouse gases (specifically methane and ozone), computer modeling of the atmosphere and public policy.
Prather lab website: https://www.ess.uci.edu/researchgrp/prather/home