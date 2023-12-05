Newswise — An innovative lifestyle program offering free cooking classes, along with nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness education, for people at risk for chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease is open for enrollment at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health.

The 12-month Teaching Kitchen Multi-site Trial combines evidence-based nutrition education with culinary learning to support behavior change. The study will assess the feasibility of the novel teaching kitchen program on health outcomes and well-being.

Participants will attend 16 weekly classes, followed by eight monthly classes, during the year-long study. The first two classes will be in person at the School of Public Health’s Nourish teaching kitchen, 1200 Pressler Street, Houston, TX 77030, and the rest will be virtual. Classes include hands-on cooking lessons as well as information about physical activity and mindfulness. All ingredients for the cooking classes will be provided at no cost and available for pickup each week.

The study investigators are looking for people from 21 to 70 years of age who have a body mass index of 25 to 40 and at least one of the following: prediabetes or high blood sugar, fatty liver disease or abnormal liver labs, or high cholesterol or blood lipid levels. People with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes are not eligible. Participants also cannot be on medications for diabetes or weight loss.

The study will have two cohorts of 40, each with 20 people in the intervention group and 20 in the control group. Participants in the control group will have access to the class content after the study.

Nourish, a nutrition education hub established by the School of Public Health’s Michael & Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living, is one of four national study sites of this multi-site trial.

To check eligibility for the study, complete a pre-screener by clicking on “UTHealth Houston.” For questions or more information, visit TKtrial.org