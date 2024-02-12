Newswise — Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Feb. 12, 2024 – The following statement was issued today by the Wildlife Conservation Society upon the release of the “State of the World’s Migratory Species,” at the start of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) CoP14.

Wildlife Conservation Society’s Vice President of International Policy Susan Lieberman said:

“The first-ever ‘State of the World’s Migratory Species’ is clearly sobering news for migratory species, from butterflies to whales. The report shows that 44 percent of the migratory species listed under CMS are showing a decline in populations and 1 in 5 are threatened with extinction.

“It’s clear that the 133 governments or Parties to CMS at CoP14 must use this report as a call to action to ramp up efforts to adopt much needed protections for hundreds of migratory species threatened by overexploitation, habitat loss, climate change, pollution and other harmful human activities.

“International action is urgently needed by governments to protect migratory species and their ecosystems, for the sake of the species, and the Indigenous Peoples and local communities that often depend on them and their habitats for their livelihoods and food security.

“The conservation of migratory species is particularly challenging since it involves multiple governments and agencies along the migratory route of a species. One of the important advantages of CMS for migratory species is that it promotes collaboration and cooperation.

“ At CMS CoP 14, our WCS delegation will be advocating that governments see their obligations under CMS, CBD, and other Conventions (CITES, and UNFCCC as well) in an integrated manner. WCS is calling on governments to take migratory species and their habitats into consideration when implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, including as relates to the target on protection and conservation of at least 30% of lands and waters (30x30). If governments do everything they have committed to do, then the next ‘State of the World’s Migratory Species’ will have some good news. WCS is working to help our partners make that happen in close to 60 countries around the world, where there are migratory species everywhere we work, on land, freshwater, and in the ocean.”

